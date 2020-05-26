 
Uxbridge College gears up for Virtual Open Day events from June 4

Details
@uxbridgecollege is gearing up for a series of ‘Virtual Open Day’ events from June 4 in the shape of live information sessions, Q&As, careers advice, and enrolment details.

The new ‘Virtual Open Days’ are designed to give parents and prospective students a chance to find out more about the fantastic range of options from September 2020 as school students make plans for what to do after GCSE.

The live and recorded events are being run on the Zoom video platform due to the current social distancing restrictions and are bookable online now. Virtual Open Day sessions are available for various individual subject areas - including STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects, Computing, Business, Hair and Beauty, Catering and Hospitality, Creative Arts and Media, Public Services, Sport, Travel and Tourism. They also include general information about college facilities and life.

Apprenticeship programmes will also be covered with a chance to find out more about the unique advantages of these earn-as-you-learn programmes.

From September 2020, Uxbridge College will be continuing to offer GCSEs, A Levels, the new T Levels - the technical equivalent of A Levels - and the whole range of skills-based qualifications including BTECs, City & Guilds, and University of the Arts London (UAL) creative subjects. Our HE technical vocational programmes will be delivered through the West London Institute of Technology based at our Uxbridge, Hayes and Harrow-on-the-Hill campuses with new facilities expected to be ready in September 2020.

Dr Darrell DeSouza (pictured right), Group Principal of Uxbridge College and the merged college group HCUC, said: “‘Whilst it is difficult to convey the full excitement and engagement of student life at HCUC without currently being able to invite people onto campus, we are aiming to share as much as we can about the flavour and quality of studying at our two fantastic colleges going forward. Our talented staff have been so creative and innovative in continuing to offer high quality teaching and learning to our students during the remote learning period. Importantly, these high levels of teaching and support that our students have come to expect, provide links to so many great future opportunities - in college, at university, and in the workplace.”

Pat Carvalho, Principal of Harrow College and Deputy CEO of HCUC, said: “I’m pleased to confirm we continue to offer a great range of very popular, high quality programmes for every level, full- and part-time, for both young people and adults.  It really is best to enrol now and secure a place at any of our campuses to ensure you are on the right track to employment, further study at college or university.”

School students getting ready for college in September can also download Uxbridge College ‘Get Ahead’ packs from the website. The packs contain a programme of activities and resources including links to educational videos and tasks such as creating posters and learning summaries.

Careers advice and information also continues to be made available on an ongoing basis with remote support including advice and guidance for learners applying to college and Zoom advice and information sessions for parents and learners. Young people can make contact through the college website, facebook, twitter, instagram, or email and phone.

  • For more information about Virtual Open Days and to book sessions go to uxbridgecollege.ac.uk/opendays 
  • For more information about applications and enrolment go to: uxbridgecollege.ac.uk/apply
  • For Get Ahead packs go to www.uxbridgecollege.ac.uk/getahead
  • To book a Zoom advice or careers session go to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
 

