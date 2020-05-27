 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Degree student helping others to be healthy and happy during lockdown

Details
Hits: 128
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Joanne Wilkinson

A young mum, studying a degree at East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG), has been providing holistic therapy to people who have been struggling during the current coronavirus outbreak @HappilyHealthilyHolistically 

Joanne Wilkinson started her FdSc Complementary Therapy degree last October and has recently set up her own business to offer holistic therapies online to help people cope with the challenges of lockdown.

Before starting her degree at the Eastbourne campus, Jo has been offering online remedies every so often. But since the COVID19 outbreak, she has been overwhelmed by the number of people getting in touch looking for support.

"I had to think outside the box a little bit," said Jo, "I was really missing being able to practise treatments, so I decided to take it online, and it just grew and grew.

"I already had a Facebook page, which I set up after a really challenging period in my life. When I was pregnant with my little boy, my partner and I were made homeless. It was such a worrying time, and I built up so much anxiety. My family lived 300 hundred miles away, and I didn't have much support. After giving birth, I had postnatal depression, and the only thing that kept me going was my little boy.

"I'm really grateful to a life coach who helped me to focus, stay positive and embrace the things that mattered to me. I started journaling, doing aromatherapy, and exploring crystal healing.

"I then joined the degree course and learnt so much about aromatherapy, nutrition, and reflexology. I really missed the physical interaction with clients and helping people, so I decided to take my practice online."

A couple of weeks into lockdown, Jo decided that the time was right to launch her business, 'Happily, Healthily, Holistically'.

"It's been such a challenging time for everyone and to know that I'm helping people is really rewarding. I've been able to provide consultations to help people overcome all sorts of problems. We talk about emotions, diet, sleep and any health issues. I then give nutritional advice to boost the immune system, recommend reflexology techniques to reduce stress, and send aromatherapy oils to alleviate symptoms for arthritis and chemotherapy.

"It's been incredible so far. I'm so pleased to be able to help so many people, giving them their daily dose of happiness. Although this is a difficult time for many people, I hope I can be an inspiration to them. I've set up my own business, have some beautiful branding created by my partner, and now the next step is to create a website, so if there is anyone out there who can help, that would be amazing."

Advertisement

Turning working from home into work experience from home
Sector News
Volunteers offer support with #virtual work experience from home Itâ€™
South Eastern Regional College Staff part of Erasmus+ project to look at New Skills for Vocational Education and Training Teachers
Sector News
@nsvett1 - Staff from @S_ERCâ€™s Learning Academy, Owen Parkes and Ste
Newcastle College to Virtually Open Campus to Prospective Students
Sector News
A 3D exhibition will give prospective learners an insight into college

Jo is planning to continue with her online consultations for as long as restrictions are in place. If you would like to book a meeting or need a boost then you can get in touch This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Applications and interviews are still available on FdSc Complementary Therapy starting in the autumn. The college has always valued smaller class sizes, with expert tuition, that is close to home. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Turning working from home into work experience from home
Sector News
Volunteers offer support with #virtual work experience from home Itâ€™
South Eastern Regional College Staff part of Erasmus+ project to look at New Skills for Vocational Education and Training Teachers
Sector News
@nsvett1 - Staff from @S_ERCâ€™s Learning Academy, Owen Parkes and Ste
Newcastle College to Virtually Open Campus to Prospective Students
Sector News
A 3D exhibition will give prospective learners an insight into college
Coleg yn cryfhau ffocws busnes drwy ymuno Ã¢ Siambr Fasnach De Cymru
Sector News
Mae Coleg GÅµyr Abertawe wedi cyhoeddi ei fod bellach yn aelod o Siamb
College strengthens business focus by joining the South Wales Chamber of Commerce
Sector News
Gower College Swansea have announced that they have become a member of
Sweet success for North East chocolatier during pandemic
Sector News
When the coronavirus outbreak struck, specialist artisan chocolatier a
Sparx launches national maths pilot Numerise to boost maths learning at home
Sector News
@SparxLearning â€“ the socially focused learning technology company â€
University-led civic partnership installs free WIFI to help residents cope with COVID-19 lockdown
Sector News
A University-led partnership that is creating a digital and eHealth ce
Oldham's young people deserve a 'September Promise' to stop them suffereing the economic impact of Covid-19
Sector News
Alyn Francis, the Principal @OldhamCollege is joining education leader
GOVERNMENT MUST SET OUT HOW PLANS FOR WIDER SCHOOL REOPENING WILL MEET OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE EQUALITY ACT 2010
Sector News
@NASUWT The NASUWT-The Teachersâ€™ Union has raised urgent concerns wi
New course in Criminology, Communities and Criminal Justice
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Higher Education has launched a new Foundation Degree
SAE Liverpool hosted an Animation workshop for a select group of Y12 students from The Mosslands School
Sector News
Last week the creative media education higher provider @SAEinstituteUK

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4587)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page