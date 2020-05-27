Degree student helping others to be healthy and happy during lockdown

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

A young mum, studying a degree at East Sussex College (@WeAreESCG), has been providing holistic therapy to people who have been struggling during the current coronavirus outbreak @HappilyHealthilyHolistically

Joanne Wilkinson started her FdSc Complementary Therapy degree last October and has recently set up her own business to offer holistic therapies online to help people cope with the challenges of lockdown.

Before starting her degree at the Eastbourne campus, Jo has been offering online remedies every so often. But since the COVID19 outbreak, she has been overwhelmed by the number of people getting in touch looking for support.

"I had to think outside the box a little bit," said Jo, "I was really missing being able to practise treatments, so I decided to take it online, and it just grew and grew.

"I already had a Facebook page, which I set up after a really challenging period in my life. When I was pregnant with my little boy, my partner and I were made homeless. It was such a worrying time, and I built up so much anxiety. My family lived 300 hundred miles away, and I didn't have much support. After giving birth, I had postnatal depression, and the only thing that kept me going was my little boy.

"I'm really grateful to a life coach who helped me to focus, stay positive and embrace the things that mattered to me. I started journaling, doing aromatherapy, and exploring crystal healing.

"I then joined the degree course and learnt so much about aromatherapy, nutrition, and reflexology. I really missed the physical interaction with clients and helping people, so I decided to take my practice online."

A couple of weeks into lockdown, Jo decided that the time was right to launch her business, 'Happily, Healthily, Holistically'.

"It's been such a challenging time for everyone and to know that I'm helping people is really rewarding. I've been able to provide consultations to help people overcome all sorts of problems. We talk about emotions, diet, sleep and any health issues. I then give nutritional advice to boost the immune system, recommend reflexology techniques to reduce stress, and send aromatherapy oils to alleviate symptoms for arthritis and chemotherapy.

"It's been incredible so far. I'm so pleased to be able to help so many people, giving them their daily dose of happiness. Although this is a difficult time for many people, I hope I can be an inspiration to them. I've set up my own business, have some beautiful branding created by my partner, and now the next step is to create a website, so if there is anyone out there who can help, that would be amazing."

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Volunteers offer support with #virtual work experience from home Itâ€™ Sector News @nsvett1 - Staff from @S_ERCâ€™s Learning Academy, Owen Parkes and Ste Sector News A 3D exhibition will give prospective learners an insight into college

Jo is planning to continue with her online consultations for as long as restrictions are in place. If you would like to book a meeting or need a boost then you can get in touch This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and follow her on Facebook and Instagram.

Applications and interviews are still available on FdSc Complementary Therapy starting in the autumn. The college has always valued smaller class sizes, with expert tuition, that is close to home.