Phased and cautious return of limited number of pupils starts today

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson statement on wider school returns 

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said

“From today we will see schools and nurseries open their doors to enable Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 children and early years to return to their classrooms and be with their teachers and friends again. 

“Throughout this pandemic, our decisions have been based on the best scientific and medical advice. While there might be some nervousness, I want to reassure parents and teachers that the welfare of children and staff continues to be the heart of all of our considerations. 

“For the past three weeks the sector has been planning and putting protective measures in place. Now the Government’s five tests have been met and we have reviewed all the evidence, we are moving forward with our phased and cautious return of a limited number of pupils to primary schools and early years settings, with students in years 10 and 12 also starting to returning two weeks’ time.”

