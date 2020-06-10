Roundtable meeting between university vice chancellors and the Education Secretary Gavin Williamson

@UniversitiesUK comment on meeting between vice chancellors and the Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson

The Education Secretary Gavin Williamson spoke with university vice chancellors and Universities UK Chief Executive Alistair Jarvis yesterday (9 June) and discussed how universities are working to ensure a full and high-quality offer for students next year.

Looking ahead to the next academic year, Secretary of State for Education, Gavin Williamson said:

“Both Government and Universities UK understand that this is a difficult time for students, particularly those who are making decisions about their future during this period, and it is crucial that institutions are transparent about how they will deliver their courses in the next academic year.

“There is absolutely no need for students to defer entry this year - unless they particularly want to - and I urge students to think carefully about their options and make informed decisions which best serve their futures.

“We have already seen some fantastic and innovative examples of online learning delivered across the country, and I am confident that universities will continue to make every effort to continue this provision from September where required, and also provide excellent support for students joining university.”

Alistair Jarvis, Chief Executive of Universities UK said: "It is understandable that prospective students may feel uncertain about what to expect this autumn. I want to reassure them that universities will provide a high-quality, engaging and positive experience. As much learning and wider activity will be delivered face-to-face on campus as public health guidance will support. This will include providing practical sessions in socially distanced forms, innovative approaches to student support and extra-curricular activities - with high-quality alternatives and digital learning where in-person activities are not possible. "Universities are working hard on detailed plans for the autumn and will be communicating further details with current and prospective students over the coming weeks." "In a difficult economic environment, more than ever the opportunity to go to university this autumn to study and learn new skills will be of huge value, both to students themselves and the wider economy."