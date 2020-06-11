Lana’s delight at Grayson Perry’s top three choice

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@Alan_Measles (Grayson Perry) is one on Britain’s most famous contemporary artists, writers and broadcasters, so when he chose @BordersCollege student Lana Turner’s work as one of his favourite pieces in a recent online feature, it came as a huge surprise to the Galashiels student.

Lana is currently studying HND Art & Design at College and, out of chance, decided to enter the feature. Having not watched the live announcement, she was contacted by her family and friends, asking if that was her work which had been chosen by Grayson, and to her delight, it was.

A big fan of Grayson’s show, Lana commented:

“I’ve really enjoyed watching Grayson’s Art Club because he has massive enthusiasm and makes art accessible to all. When he picked my piece I was absolutely delighted and also a little shocked. It reminded me to take more chances with my art.

“I run my own Weekly Creative club on Instagram, which was inspired by these weird times. I wanted to encourage others to be creative and pass on the knowledge that I have. I think art is the greatest therapy, and anyone can do it!”

Grayson Perry is an English contemporary artist, writer and broadcaster. He is known for his ceramic vases, tapestries and cross-dressing, as well as his observations of the contemporary arts scene, and for dissecting British "prejudices, fashions and foibles".

Choosing Lana’s work in his top three choices, he commented how he found it ‘intriguing’ and how it ‘stood out.’

Lana’s lecturer Niall Campbell commented:

“Lana has been a consistently hard-working student and her final year's work has shown a maturity and confidence in expressing her 'voice'. It was fantastic to watch the programme and to see Lana's work selected as one of Grayson's personal favourites.

“In her spare time Lana is also running her own Creative Club on Instagram, now that's dedication!”

Link to Grayson’s Art Club episode here.

Link to Lana’s Instagram post here.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News National trade body The British Compressed Gases Association (BCGA) ha Sector News @PrestonCollege has created bespoke programmes of support for asylum s Sector News Engineering Technologies alum,Â Fleet Morgan, has been placedÂ on a De