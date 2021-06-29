BSBI featured in United Nations publication with ‘Global Degree’ project, launches multi-campus partnerships

Berlin School of Business and Innovation (@BerlinSBI) is proud to announce that Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis, Provost and Chief Academic Officer at BSBI, was recently featured in the UN Chronicle, the publication of the United Nations.

The UN Chronicle, produced by the United Nations Department of Global Communications, has served as the Organization’s flagship platform since 1946, providing authoritative information and debate on the activities of the larger United Nations system. The now digital publication continues to feature authoritative articles from a wide range of international experts and stakeholders.

Professor Kouveliotis contributed with an article outlining the idea of the ‘Global Degree’, the proposal for a new institutional model for higher education.

He said: “The Global Degree was conceived to fill a gap in international higher education, developing a concise and innovative system blending conventional and distance learning without abolishing existing structures.

“This concept aims to acknowledge that learning has evolved alongside technology and international mobility, whilst devising a new approach to deliver a truly global education experience reflecting on the themes of accessibility and inclusion.”

Committed to this approach, BSBI has recently announced new partnerships to offer students a multi-city, global education experience between Germany, France and Greece. Starting from September 2021, students will have the opportunity to enrol in a selection of courses awarded by BSBI’s academic partners, the University for the Creative Arts (UCA), International Telematic University UNINETTUNO and Concordia University Chicago (CUC), whilst studying in prestigious locations in Europe.

Working with PPA Business School in Paris and Independent Studies of Science & Technology College (IST) in Athens, BSBI will allow students to study in either France or Greece’s capital, then concluding their studies in at BSBI in Berlin.

Professor Kouveliotis said: “We are excited to launch this new project, taking studying abroad to a new level. Working with these amazing partners we aim to broaden our students’ cultural and knowledge exchange, whilst maintaining the excellent standards of education and student services our partners strive to deliver.”

BSBI launched in 2018 with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration, tourism hospitality, events management, marketing and finance. Over recent years, the institution has expanded its portfolio through partnerships with universities in the UK and North America, as well as developing initiatives and services to accompany students during and after their studies.

“Our institution has its roots in Germany, but we’ve always looked to provide a worldwide learning experience, in line with the concept of the Global Degree. This is the brand of education BSBI believes in and wishes to implement,” Professor Kouveliotis added.

BSBI appoints Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis as Provost and Chief Academic Officer

30th Jun 2020: Berlin School of Business and Innovation (BSBI) has announced the appointment of Professor Dr Kyriakos Kouveliotis as Provost and Chief Academic Officer.

Professor Kouveliotis has more than 20 years of experience in international higher education as lecturer and author, as well as covering leadership roles. He is an accomplished researcher in a variety of disciplines and has worked as a consultant in the private and public sector.

He has taught in many educational organisations around the world including Newcastle University, University of Sunderland, Deree College, University of Indianapolis, Hellenic Air Force War College and Hellenic Naval War College, to name a few.

Professor Kouveliotis joined BSBI in 2019 as Programmes and Partnership Director. As an expert in developing new curricula, programmes syllabi and building new global educational networks and partnerships, he supported the school in its academic development.

A keen innovator, Professor Kouveliotis has promoted the use of the technologies and innovative teaching methods at BSBI, introducing virtual reality and organising simulations to allow students to apply their knowledge to real-life situations.

Under his guidance, the school launched ‘BSBI – Public Health Society’ (BPHS) in 2020 to share health-related knowledge with students and staff. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he has been the host of the webinar series ‘BSBI Dialogues’, focusing on the use of technology in higher education and featuring experts from international organisations.

In his new roles, he will help BSBI to further establish itself in Germany and the international higher education scene, providing guidance to open the school and its programmes to a global audience of students and partners.