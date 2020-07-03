 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining and Upskilling The Workforce

Details
Hits: 104
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
CMI logo

@cmi_managers - Managers Look To Government For Support in Retraining and Upskilling The Workforce

New CMI findings reveal UK managers’ call for Government support beyond JRS - and potential solutions to the UK training gap.

Employers should be offered support from Government to provide high-quality retraining and upskilling opportunities, say 90% of managers in a new survey by the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). A further 91% of managers agreed that future job retention support should be linked to a commitment to retraining and skills. This suggests that the UK’s retraining and upskilling system is not yet sufficient to satisfy current or future skills demand.

As the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) winds down and lockdown measures gradually ease, only 22% of managers expect their organisation to return to normal in 2020. With 36% of managers expecting redundancies due to covid-19, and 26% expecting those redundancies in 2020, this overwhelming call for increased skills points to a need for education and training across every generation in the workforce. 

Ann Francke OBE, Chief Executive of the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), said:

“If the UK is to have the most motivated and highly skilled workforce in the world, then over the next two years we need to see reality match the rhetoric. To build the strongest foundations possible for future prosperity, we must invest in both upskilling and reskilling and make maximum use of existing high quality networks - such as our brilliant professional bodies, universities and colleges - whilst encouraging innovators to fill genuine gaps. We should also add flexibility to existing  mechanisms like the apprenticeship levy. Creating lots of new ad-hoc structures and mechanisms would only add complexity to the system and make it difficult to navigate for individuals and employers alike.”

CMI members overwhelmingly support the idea of an apprenticeship guarantee (86%) but only 36% agree this should be targeted at lower skills levels (level 2 and 3). A further 87% believe that the apprenticeship programme should be at any skills level required to meet employer needs. To support the needs of the workforce, CMI is calling on the Government to implement a number of policy recommendations beyond the apprenticeship guarantee. 

These recommendations and supporting case studies can be found at: 

https://www.managers.org.uk/insights/policy-papers/unlocking-the-potential-of-the-uk-workforce

 

Advertisement

Institute of Student Employers proposes plan to stimulate youth employment
Sector News
Employers should be incentivised to recruit graduates and apprentices
New mathematical principle used to prevent AI from making unethical decisions
Sector News
Researchers from @WarwickUni @ImperialCollege London, @EPFL-en (Lausan
Lack of alternative transport for pupils undermines plans for separate
Sector News
Analysis from the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) highligh

You may also be interested in these articles:

Institute of Student Employers proposes plan to stimulate youth employment
Sector News
Employers should be incentivised to recruit graduates and apprentices
New mathematical principle used to prevent AI from making unethical decisions
Sector News
Researchers from @WarwickUni @ImperialCollege London, @EPFL-en (Lausan
Develop Training are back, bigger and better
Sector News
@DevelopTraining is ready to ‘get back to business’ as they reopen
Charities receive over £32 million from dormant trusts
Sector News
@ChtyCommission and @UKCF_tweets call for more charities to join progr
Lack of alternative transport for pupils undermines plans for separate
Sector News
Analysis from the Education Policy Institute (@EduPolicyInst) highligh
New package of support for T Level industry placements
Sector News
@gilliankeegan and @educationgovuk launch new package of support for T
A clear and feasible path to climate action for UK colleges
Sector News
@AoC_info - A clear and feasible path to climate action for UK college
Institute reviewing responses to consultation on future of EQA
Sector News
The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education is reviewing
NEU comment on Ofqual consultation on exams and assessments
Sector News
@NEUnion comment on @Ofqual consultation on exams and assessments Comm
Two new industry leaders bringing diversity to CITB board
Sector News
@GillianKeegan and Peter Lauener welcome new Trustees to @CITB_ board
Ymunwch â ni yn Niwrnodau Agored Rhiwthwir Cymru
Sector News
Oherwydd Covid-19, mae llawer o ddigwyddiadau a oedd wedi’u cynlluni
Join us at Wales’ Virtual Open Days
Sector News
Due to Covid-19 many planned events, like open days, that had been sch

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey added a new event 54 minutes ago

Introduction to Fellowship of Inspection Nominees

Join Kerry Boffey, founder of the Fellowship of Inspection Nominees (fin) for an informal session outlining fin support available to providers in...

  • Tuesday, 14 July 2020 02:00 PM
  • On-line. Longdon Hall, Longdon on Tern
Kerry Boffey - updated event, Safeguarding Masterclass 1 hour 3 minutes ago
Develop Training Limited (DTL)
Develop Training Limited (DTL) has published a new article: Develop Training are back, bigger and better 1 hour 8 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4727)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page