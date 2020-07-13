 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Exeter College International Baccalaureate (IB) Students Celebrate 100% Pass Rate

Details
Hits: 110
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@ExeterCollege students are celebrating after achieving a 100% pass rate in this year’s International Baccalaureate (IB) results.  

This year over a third of students (34.3%) achieved 40+ points. This is the equivalent of five A Levels at A/A*, putting them in the top five to ten per cent of students in the entire world. One candidate, Julietta Harris, achieved an incredible 45 out of 45 possible points and will be heading to Oxford to study Law with European Law in September. 

The IB is an internationally recognised qualification which allows students to study six subjects across a wide range of disciplines spanning languages, arts, humanities, maths and sciences. Students are also required to study theory of knowledge, complete an extended research essay and a portfolio, which are all graded to calculate final points. 

While some might point towards the fact that this year’s results were a combination of calculated grades and actual grades, we must not take away from the exceptional results that this year’s students have achieved; they mean that many of Exeter College’s IB students are now going on to fulfill their dreams of studying at world leading universities.  

John Laramy, Principal and Chief Executive of Exeter College said, “This year we celebrate running the IB for 20 years and our students have delivered world class results, fitting of our 20th anniversary year of delivering the qualification.

“The fact that the outcomes on the IB are calibrated internationally, across a broad and demanding range of subjects mean that these students really do exemplify our vision of becoming an exceptional college. I wish the students well in their future endeavours and would like to thank them for being such a key and vibrant part of the Exeter College family for the past two years. 

“I would also like to thank all of the staff who teach on, coordinate or support the delivery of the IB, these outstanding results are the result of talented and passionate staff working with excellent students, this year, during an unprecedented time.”

This year the cohort had an average point score of 36.8, way ahead of the world average which is currently 29.65 (2018/19). 

Advertisement

Â£5.3 million of new UK aid to support salaries of teachers in the world's poorest refugee-hosting countries
Sector News
#AngelinaJolie and Baroness @Liz_Sugg call for support to protect educ
Coventry College urging businesses to throw next generation a working lifeline
Sector News
@CoventryCollege is urging businesses to throw a lifeline to the next
Barton Peveril Named FE College of the Year
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Win @EduFuturists College of the Year Award Barton Peve

You may also be interested in these articles:

£5.3 million of new UK aid to support salaries of teachers in the world's poorest refugee-hosting countries
Sector News
#AngelinaJolie and Baroness @Liz_Sugg call for support to protect educ
Coventry College urging businesses to throw next generation a working lifeline
Sector News
@CoventryCollege is urging businesses to throw a lifeline to the next
Barton Peveril Named FE College of the Year
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Win @EduFuturists College of the Year Award Barton Peve
Bishop Auckland College launches sports coaching degree with Open University
Sector News
@BishopCollege is launching its second full degree programme this Sept
Improve your well-being with a Community course at Borders College
Sector News
@BordersCollege - With the unprecedented changes over the last few mon
AoC’s Chair Julie Nerney is stepping down at the end of this month
Sector News
@JulieNerney is to step down as Chair of the @AoC_Info Board at the en
Executive Principal of City of London Academy Islington and City of London Academy Highbury Grove takes up new role
Sector News
Clare Verga, the Executive Principal of the @COLA_Trust - the City of
Children of parents who lose jobs over summer risk losing free school meals
Sector News
Children of parents who lose their jobs over the coming weeks risk mis
Would you like to be a Space Cadet this summer?
Sector News
@spacegovuk - The UK space sector is recruiting 50 paid space internsh
Employment Minister issues call to help shape and deliver £2billion Kickstarter Scheme
Sector News
@LearnWorkUK - The Employment Minister @mimsdavies has issued a call f
Close the digital divide to enable a ‘digital first’ FE sector post-Covid – argues new eBook
Sector News
@UfiTrust and @AoC_Info launch new eBook called Creating a post Covid1
I was made redundant during lockdown - now I'm pursuing my passion through online learning
Sector News
Pete Williams decided to turn things around for himself during lockdow

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has published a new article: Barton Peveril Named FE College of the Year 4 hours 10 minutes ago
Coventry College
Coventry College has published a new article: Coventry College urging businesses to throw next generation a working lifeline 4 hours 12 minutes ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 4 hours

Webinar series and bespoke review: Getting your costings...

Do you, and your teams, know why you charge what you do for apprenticeship training? Getting your apprenticeship costings right is essential for...

  • Monday, 24 August 2020 09:30 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4755)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page