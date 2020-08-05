 
Online mental health service provider Big White Wall relaunches as Togetherall

Details
Henry Jones, CEO of Togetherall

 

The UK’s only Care Quality Commission accredited online mental health support service, Big White Wall, has today [Wednesday 5 August] revealed that it will be providing its signature 24/7 clinically managed platform under the new name of Togetherall.

The rebrand marks the organisation’s renewed commitment to harness the protective and therapeutic effects of connectedness and healthy social networks to empower members in their own recovery.

Togetherall, which provides a safe place for people to find relief from mental health pressures with professionally trained and registered moderators available around the clock, has also pledged to ensure that its vibrant online community fosters a sense of belonging in its members, regardless of ability, age, ethnicity, gender identity or expression, national origin, race, religious belief, sex, or sexual orientation.

Student populations are particularly worried about the impact of continued isolation as they are unable to return to university.

Henry Jones, CEO of Togetherall, explained that the company had been keen to find a new name that members, partner organisations and staff felt truly represented the service.

“We made a commitment in January 2020 that we would change our name to something that embodies our social impact mission and also allows us to grow and achieve our aim of providing our service to as many people as possible on an international scale. We live in a world where representing all people is essential. Rather than act as a barrier, we wanted our name to communicate a message of belonging to all.”

He added that the company’s original name of Big White Wall had come from a good place, but it was vital that the organisation continue to grow and evolve with its membership.

“The name Togetherall came from member research that highlighted two key aspects of our service that really stood out – our dedication to bringing people together, and the fact that our community welcomes everyone. We are proud to be able to support people from all walks of life with our unique service – our vibrant and inclusive community will always be accessible to support members’ personal journeys to better mental health. We would like to assure our members that the service provided by Togetherall will not change during this period of transition.”

Populations have been rapidly turning to online resources for mental health support as anxieties have risen during the coronavirus pandemic. Fears over health and wellbeing, as well as the economic impact of the crisis, continue to be top concerns for many at this time.

Togetherall has seen a 102 percent spike in new user registrations and a 103 percent increase in activity on the site since the lockdown was put in place in March compared to the same period in 2019. As lockdown restrictions continue to ease in Britain, Togetherall warns that there are particular concerns amongst members around what the future will bring, with anxiety increasing as a result of the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus and lockdown.

Online mental health service providers, such as Togetherall, are likely to play a vital role in supporting the nation’s wellbeing in light of a predicted surge in demand for mental health care as lockdown eases.

Togetherall has supported over 220,000 members with their mental health since launch in partnership with clients in the corporate, education, health and charity sectors, and all serving military personnel and veterans in the UK.

