Shortlist unveiled for Institute of Student Employers Awards 2020

The Institute of Student Employers (@IoSEorg) has announced the shortlist for its annual student recruitment and development awards.
The ISE Awards 2020 have received entries from employers, universities and industry suppliers. There are 14 categories with finalists commended for their work in student marketing, recruitment, development, education collaboration and campaign strategy.
PwC and Accenture lead the way with four nominations. BP, Clyde & Co, EY, Frontline, HSBC, IBM, Lloyds Banking Group, Unlocked and Sky all received multiple nominations.
Finalists now have five weeks to submit more information to support their initial entry. A panel of judges, who are experts in student recruitment and development, will score the finalists ahead of the awards ceremony.
Winners will be unveiled at a virtual ceremony on Wednesday 9 December 2020.
Stephen Isherwood, Chief Executive of the ISE, said:
“In light of the pandemic we have decided to go ahead with a virtual awards ceremony this year. This reflects the commitment we’ve seen among many employers and educators to continue to invest and innovate in student recruitment and development despite the challenges they’ve faced this year.”
ISE Awards 2020 shortlist
Best Single Purpose Attraction Activation
- Accenture
- Lloyds Banking Group
- Police Now supported by RMP Enterprise
- Rolls-Royce supported by Blackbridge Communications
- Sky supported by Symphony Talent
Innovation in Attraction
- Accenture
- BP supported by The Smarty Train
- RBS supported by Tonic Agency
- Unlocked supported by SMRS
- WSP supported by Havas People
Best Attraction Campaign
- CITI supported by AIA Worldwide
- Deloitte supported by SMRS
- Lloyds Banking Group
- Unlocked supported by SMRS
- Vodafone supported by TMP Worldwide
Best Assessment and Selection Process
- Accenture
- Nationwide supported by Aon's Assessment Solutions
- PwC supported by Amberjack
- Sky supported by Cappfinity
- Tesco supported by Amberjack
Commitment to Improving Diversity through Student Resourcing
- Civil Service Fast Stream and Early Talent
- Clyde & Co LLP
- Deutsche Bank
- EY
- HSBC
Best Work Experience, Internship or Placement Programme
- Clyde & Co LLP
- HSBC UK
- IBM UK Ltd
- Travelport
- University of Leicester
Outstanding Employer and Supplier Recruitment Partnership
- Accenture in partnership with Headstart
- BP in partnership with The Smarty Train
- Post Office in partnership with Graduate Recruitment Bureau
- PwC in partnership with Amberjack
- Virgin Media in partnership with Amberjack
Outstanding University Partnership with an Employer and/or Supplier
- Capita and Henley Business School
- Fitch Learning and Lancaster University Management School
- Frontline and University of York
- HSBC and Aston University
- Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and Lancaster University Management School
Best University & Employer Engagement Strategy
- Lancaster University
- Leeds Beckett University
- University of Exeter
Best Graduate Onboarding and Induction Activities Programme
- Cognizant Technology Solutions
- Frontline
- Newton Europe
- NFU Mutual
- Pets at Home Group
Best School Leaver and/or Apprentice Development Programme
- IBM UK (JMC standard)
- IBM UK (Digital/Business Degree)
- Learning Curve Group
- Mace
- PwC
Outstanding Employer and Supplier Development Partnership
- JP Morgan in partnership with University of Exeter
- RWEST in partnership with DBL Europe
Best School Leaver/Apprenticeship Strategy
- Pinsent Masons LLP
- PwC
Best Overall Emerging Talent Strategy
- EY
- Kent County Council
- Liberty Global Virgin Media supported by Amberjack
- Morrisons supported by Amberjack
- M&S supported by AIA Worldwide
- Sky