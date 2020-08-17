 
Kate Green responds to launch of Government back to school safely campaign

Kate Green MP, Labour’s Shadow Secretary of State for Education, commenting on the launch of Government’s ‘back to school safely’ campaign, said:

“Labour has repeatedly called for every child to be safely back in school by September, but it has taken the government until now to realise that it has failed to reassure parents and teachers.

“Their slow and chaotic handling of school reopening puts the education and wellbeing of a generation of children at risk.

“We need to see a credible plan for getting children back next month, which includes getting test, trace and isolate up to scratch, and ensuring pupils and staff are safe and feel confident.”

