 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Report reveals young people felt less anxious and more connected to school in lockdown

Details
Hits: 89
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The striking results of research led by the University of Bristol are published today by the National Institute for Health Research School for Public Health Research (NIHR SPHR) in a report which raises questions about the impact of the school environment on young people’s mental health and calls for more support to help them when they return to the classroom.

More than half (54 per cent) of the 13 to 14-year-old girls surveyed last October showed they were at risk of anxiety, compared to around a quarter (26 per cent) of boys of the same age. When surveyed again in May, during the pandemic which forced schools to shut and placed unprecedented restrictions on people’s lives, the figures dropped by nearly 10 per cent among girls to less than half (45 per cent) and to less than one in five of boys (18 per cent).

“With the whole world in the grip of a devastating pandemic, which has thrown everyone’s lives into turmoil, the natural expectation would be to see an increase in anxiety said lead author Emily Widnall, Senior Research Associate in Population Health Sciences at the University of Bristol’s Medical School.

“While we saw anxiety levels rise for a few of our participants, it was a big surprise to discover quite the opposite was the case for many of them. Of particular interest, those students who felt least connected to school before the lockdown saw a larger decrease in anxiety which raises questions about how the school environment affects some younger teenagers’ mental well-being.”

Depression levels remained fairly consistent over time, with a 2 per cent decrease of boys at risk of depression and a 3 per cent increase in girls at risk of depression.

“This was again unexpected and arguably shows the resilience of young people and their ability to adapt to challenging situations,” Widnall said.

“Amidst other headlines highlighting concerns about young people’s mental health being negatively affected, this is in one sense very welcome news, but at the same time it raises interesting questions about what the key drivers and triggers of anxiety or depression are for this particular age group.”

Many students’ sense of well-being also improved during lockdown, with boys showing a bigger improvement than girls. Those with the lowest levels of well-being pre-pandemic benefited most, with their scores increasing by 14 per cent compared to no increase in those with average to above average well-being.

Leeds College of Building Named a Top UK Training Provider
Sector News
Leeds College of Building is celebrating after being named second best
Up to Â£9 million to support for five-year-olds whose spoken language skills may have suffered as a result of the pandemic
Sector News
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang
Why getting pupils back to school is more important than ever
Sector News
Writing in the Sunday Times, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson exp

“The survey gives a unique insight into how many younger teenagers feel without the day-to-day pressures of school life, for example academic achievement and challenging peer relationships, in their lives,” Widnall said.

Despite not attending, boys and girls both reported stronger connectedness to school during lockdown, with marked increases in the number of students who said they get the opportunity to talk with their teachers.

“This was another surprise finding. You would imagine being away from school would logically make you feel more distant and less connected. It will be interesting for further research to explore the reasons why young people reported feeling more connected to school, but one possible explanation could be the new ways that teachers found to engage with students via digital platforms, which of course young people are already very familiar with,” Widnall said.

Survey results showed reduced anxiety and improved well-being coincided with significantly greater usage of social media among girls. The biggest increase was seen during the week, when more than half of girls (55 per cent) reported spending in excess of three hours daily on social media during lockdown.

“This challenges the common perception that social media has a detrimental impact on young people’s mental health. The statistics for girls within this survey suggest these channels may play an important role in helping teenagers bond, feel more connected and in touch, especially during a period of physical isolation,” Widnall said.

“Respondents, especially girls, also reported using social media as a tool for learning, rather than just browsing or chatting amongst friends.”

The survey involved more than 1,000 year nine students from 17 secondary schools across the South West. Based on its findings, the report makes policy recommendations including prioritisation of student’s mental health and wellbeing alongside catch up on academic work and considering ways to prevent a rise in anxiety back to pre-pandemic levels.

Dr Judi Kidger, senior author and Lecturer in Public Health at the University of Bristol, said: “Our findings raise questions about the role of the school environment in explaining rises in mental health difficulties among teenagers in recent years. As schools re-open, we need to consider ways in which schools can be more supportive of mental health for all students.

“With children and young people having been out of the classroom for so long, and with many students in this study seeing improvements in mental health and well-being during that time, the case to address issues weighing on their quality of life at school is stronger than ever.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Summer GCSE, AS and A level results 2020: FAQs for students and parents
Sector News
Information for students about GCSEs, AS and A levels and other qualif
Leeds College of Building Named a Top UK Training Provider
Sector News
Leeds College of Building is celebrating after being named second best
Up to £9 million to support for five-year-olds whose spoken language skills may have suffered as a result of the pandemic
Sector News
Targeted funding for Reception pupils to help schools boost early lang
Why getting pupils back to school is more important than ever
Sector News
Writing in the Sunday Times, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson exp
Coventry College secures record GCSE results for third time
Sector News
@CoventryCollege is celebrating a record GCSE pass rate for its studen
Myerscough College hit by cyber attack on exam results day
Sector News
Myerscough College has suffered a significant malicious cyber-attack,
Plymouth College of Art's Class of 2020: Fashion & Textiles
Sector News
This year, @PlymouthArt’s Class of 2020 graduates from across the fa
Plymouth Science Park steps up to support students
Sector News
21 August 2020Every summer, aspiring biomedical scientists from the Un
University access improving, but big challenges remain
Sector News
Analysis by the @OfficeStudents of this year’s @UCASonline figures s
GCSE success for Southwark College students
Sector News
@SouthwarkCollege students celebrate excellent grades on English and M
Open University students join Freedom Law Clinic Race and Policing Forum project
Sector News
Ten students from The @OpenUniversity’s Open Justice Centre are taki
College commended for its commitment to Student Carers
Sector News
@BordersCollege commitment to supporting Student Carers throughout the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 20 minutes ago

? New Podcast! "Building bridges between policymakers, governments, and the private sector to improve employability… https://t.co/vP89lkuDiY
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

RT @FENews: Understanding the challenges facing universities to provide as much support as possible: The Universities Minister @MichelleDon…
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 2 days ago

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

RSA ANIMATE: Changing Education Paradigms

This RSA Animate was adapted from a talk given at the RSA by Sir Ken Robinson, world-renowned education and creativity expert and recipient of the...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4859)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page