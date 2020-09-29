 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

COVID-19 PANDEMIC IS GENERATING HUGE RETRAINING AND UPSKILLING NEEDS

Details
Hits: 107
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mark Farrar, Chief Executive at AAT

The Prime Minister has today announced the launch of the Lifetime Skills Guarantee, offering funding for adults in England without an A-level or equivalent qualification to take college courses from April 2021. The National Skills Fund will provide funding for these causes, with additional funds also provided for small businesses to take on apprentices. 

Commenting on the announcement, Mark Farrar, Chief Executive at AAT, said: 

"The Prime Minister's commitment today to skills and retraining for adults – at every stage of life and from any background – is of vital importance to the success of the jobs market. The Covid-19 pandemic is generating huge retraining and upskilling needs, and individuals with the required skills will ultimately fuel the nation's economic recovery. Offering training to specifically meet employers’ needs gives us a clear direction of travel with further education skills training needed more than ever in a post Covid-19 and Brexit world. 

"However, with unemployment already on the rise it is somewhat concerning that this offer will not start until April 2021. By then, it is predicted that a million or more jobs may have gone. And, with further education under huge financial stress, the funding required to deliver these additional courses will be needed sooner rather than later." 

AAT accountancy qualifications have helped many thousands of adults retrain and upskill over the past 40 years – often with no previous qualifications and from all different backgrounds. Over half of the people who get in touch about AAT’s accounting qualifications have not previously worked in the finance profession.  

I feel like accountancy has given me a second chance

Gareth Jones, 53 from Bristol, has worked on a production line for Ford Motor Company for nearly 20 years, assisting in the manufacturing of car engines.  

But the Bridgend plant where Gareth works is being closed at the end of September. As a result, Gareth is losing his job. 

“After being told I was to be made redundant, I decided on a whole new change of career,” Gareth says. “I could have taken an easy route and trudged around looking for the same, uninspiring factory work. Instead, I chose accountancy.” 

Gareth started studying at home for AAT (Association of Accounting Technicians) accounting qualifications in March, with Ford paying for his accountancy training as part of Gareth’s redundancy package.  

He has averaged about 95% in the assessments he has sat so far, with further assessments taking place this month. 

Return of students to universities statement
Sector News
Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson addresses the House regarding the
What we can learn about distance learning technology in light of COVID-19
Sector News
Rene Buhay, Vice President Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, explore
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - Lib Dems urge Govt to look at Skills Wallet proposals as part of adult education offer
Sector News
The @LibDems are urging the Government to consider the Party's Skills

“I’m taking six months out when my redundancy kicks in, in order to study full-time to gain the full professional accounting qualification,” Gareth adds. 

“Hopefully, despite my age, I’ll be able to secure a job and start a brand new career in accountancy. It’s quite rare to have such a sharp turn in your career path at 53, but circumstances have intervened, and I’m really looking forward to it.” 

I switched from the theatre to the accounting world

Verity Bartesch, 30 from Newcastle, took quite a dramatic change in direction to find herself working in finance. 

“I had been working as a Theatre Producer at Northern Stage,” Verity explains. “My degree is in Arts Management and Drama, and I initially worked at Curve Theatre in Leicester, also running a 70-seat theatre above a pub in the city, before moving to Newcastle.” 

Two years ago, Verity decided it was time for a change. She initially started studying for her AAT accounting qualifications from home, around her full-time job at Northern Stage.  

“I decided to study because I’d always had an interest in finance,” Verity says.  

“I felt like theatre wasn’t for me anymore, and so I took the plunge. A lot of people were confused when I told them I was leaving, because theatre seemed like a ‘dream job’. 

“And initially, studying accountancy felt a bit risky to spend time and money when I wasn’t working in an accounting role, and so I didn’t know if it was going to be worth it.” 

But thanks to her studies, Verity was able to secure a job in April 2019 as a team member in the accounts payable department at infrastructure and engineering company Balfour Beatty. She was promoted to assistant accountant in December. 

“I’ve loved learning a new, very tangible skill,” Verity adds. “I feel like what I’m learning is genuinely useful, and something that I can apply to many different industries and settings. Plus, when I started working for Balfour Beatty, I realised I could instantly put what I had learned to use.” 

Verity accessed AAT’s qualifications through an accounting apprenticeship with Kaplan. She is given days off work to have classroom-based tuition, which is currently being delivered online due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.  

“It can be difficult to find the time to study and revise, and there’s always a bit of pressure because there’s often an exam not far in the future,” she adds. “Luckily, at Balfour Beatty, a lot of people are in the same boat, and so it’s the norm to be working towards a qualification.” 

As well as her work and studies, Verity is a board member of Curious Arts, which develops projects and events in the North East to celebrate LGBTQ culture; and Gosforth Civic Theatre, an arts venue that is run by Liberdade Community Development Trust, a charity working with people with learning difficulties and autism. 

“My unique set of skills from the theatre and accounting worlds mean that I’m in a good place to support these organisations,” says Verity. “I still have a passion for theatre, and I’m pleased I can be involved in it in a different way.” 

“I’m really pleased I had the experience in theatre, but I’m also happy I made the decision to take my career in a different direction. AAT has given me a professional qualification as well as the knowledge I need to do my job.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Welsh college workers cover thousands of miles during lockdown fitness sessions
Sector News
@COLEGCambria staff covered thousands of miles and took part in a wide
Delay The Return To Campus: Nus Calls For Flexibility – D2l Comments
Sector News
As students have returned to university, many have expressed concern
Return of students to universities statement
Sector News
Secretary of State @GavinWilliamson addresses the House regarding the
What we can learn about distance learning technology in light of COVID-19
Sector News
Rene Buhay, Vice President Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe, explore
Lifetime Skills Guarantee - Lib Dems urge Govt to look at Skills Wallet proposals as part of adult education offer
Sector News
The @LibDems are urging the Government to consider the Party's Skills
APM responds to Government’s announcement about the introduction of a new Lifetime Skills Guarantee scheme in the UK
Sector News
In response to the Government’s announcement today about the introdu
Colleges set to recruit Future Leaders for Graduate Management Programme
Sector News
The Further Education sector are recruiting participants for a new gra
Business expert says government’s skills announcement will address ‘mismatch in skills ecosystem’
Sector News
A leading business expert has welcomed the government’s announcement
City & Guilds Group has submitted its response to the Government’s Comprehensive Spending Review
Sector News
@CityGuildsGroup's submission Reskilling Britain for a brighter future
Job applications leap 31% in public sector due to Covid
Sector News
New data released today, from leading enterprise talent acquisition so
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister completes T Level tour at Walsall College
Sector News
Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills @GillianKeegan MP has visited
Stoke-on-Trent training provider celebrates 20 years of supporting learners
Sector News
As it celebrates its 20th birthday, Staffordshire training provider @A

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4974)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page