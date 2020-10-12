 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Launch of Global Grad Show 2020: The most diverse showcase of graduate ideas

Details
Hits: 84
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Launch of Global Grad Show 2020

Launch of Global Grad Show 2020: The most diverse showcase of graduate ideas expands programme to identify global trends and take social impact projects to market

 

  • A new exhibition format will reveal the top-of-mind social and environmental challenges according to graduates from 60 countries
  • Trends will be drawn from a record 1,600 graduation projects submitted by students in 270 universities - a 30% increase on the previous year – with 100 shortlisted to provide insight and understanding on global environmental, social and economic issues
  • The Global Grad Show entrepreneurship programme secures funding to take two life-changing solutions to market
  • 9th November marks the unveiling of the new interactive virtual exhibition and the beginning of a new entrepreneurship training cohort

October 12th, 2020: Global Grad Show, the most diverse programme for graduates working on social impact innovation, continues to expand its reach, real-world impact and legacy. Today, it has revealed a forward-looking approach to its applications’ review process, new success stories from its 2019 inaugural entrepreneurship programme and an interactive digital platform where graduate talent and projects will be featured from November.

The programme, now in its sixth year and held in partnership with A.R.M. Holding and Dubai Culture, will evolve to focus on the most commonly shared concerns amongst graduates from around the world, identified from the record 1,600 + applications received from 270 universities in 60 countries. Entries, up 30% on the previous year, range from leading institutions such as Harvard, MIT and Imperial College to universities in developing countries. With representation for the first time from countries such as Indonesia, El Salvador and Oman, the 202O exhibition will be the most diverse Global Grad Show to date.

The applications are the outcome of rigorous academic research conducted by graduates and their professors, offering unique insight into areas of deep concern for the future generation, in the fields of environmental, social and economic development.

This years’ showcase will be organised around key emerging trends and 100 projects will be selected to illustrate their nature, complexity and global relevance. The show will be a forward-looking gathering of solutions for each identified trend, created by the world’s most talented science, technology and design students.

The projects will be brought to life in an inaugural interactive digital exhibition, giving a voice to the next generation of innovators. The virtual exhibition will allow for direct interaction with the graduates behind each one of ideas and will also see prototypes, films and original research material visually curated for online visitors to engage and interact with, including a global heat map of ideas and trending issues.

Global Grad Show also announced today the funding of two graduate projects from the 2019 Entrepreneurship Programme through A.R.M. Holding AED 10 million Fund, which was set up to support Global Grad Show participants to develop their business models and go to market.

They are:

  • SpectrumLab: a reflective thermochromic paint that changes its colour based on temperature. The IP-backed new material was developed for use in construction, with the aim of reducing building’s temperature variance and improving energy efficiency. If applied at scale, the technology has the potential to help regulate heat islands and urban temperatures. By Willy Camou, Francesco Giordano, Raphael Sanchez & Zeynep Tuluman from Politecnico di Torino and Collège des Ingénieurs.

    Ofqual welcomes todayâ€™s announcement that GCSE, AS and A level exams will go ahead in England next summer
    Sector News
    @Ofqual will continue to work closely with exam boards, unions and oth
    200,000 adults to access skills training through Barclays LifeSkills new charity partnerships
    Sector News
    Barclays LifeSkills announces charity partnerships set to benefit all
    New emergency care research hub for Bristol launched
    Sector News
    In 2019, an average of 70,231 people attended accident and emergency d

  • Safe Cooking: a portable stove developed for people (estimated 2 billion around the world) whose current cooking methods are unsafe, inefficient and expensive. The new design is a simple and affordable solution that consumes less fuel, cooks faster and includes a proper ventilation system, allowing fire cooking to remain a central part of domestic life for poor communities, without posing health risks. By Sarmad Hassan from the University of Karachi

In addition Global Grad Show’s Covid-19 initiative, one of the first international open calls to address Covid-19 challenges, has four projects currently undergoing entrepreneurship training, with one advancing pilot stage:

  • Foresight: an AI system which processes clinical information of patients in intensive care units, capable of predicting and alerting patient health deterioration, up to 48hrs earlier than current diagnosis alternatives. The system was designed to be easily integrated into hospitals, using data already commonly collected by intensive care units, being capable of streamlining patient care around the world. The founder is Sam Tukra, currently undertaking a PhD at Imperial College London in AI and Advanced Machine Vision.

The 2020 Global Grad Show participants will be invited to apply to the new cohort of the Entrepreneurship Programme, which to date has supported 30 projects, in fields ranging from medical to waste management and from mental health to migrating communities, to do further research, meet industry and prepare for their market launch. The Programme’s goal is to accelerate the development of innovations created by graduates through tailored business training, mentorship and by providing introductions to investors and stakeholders from the social development agenda. 

On November 9th, Global Grad Show, which is held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, will unveil the trends from the 2020 applications, the selection of 100 projects and the interactive digital platform where year-round content will be made available to all audiences. On the same day, the programme will inaugurate a physical exhibition focusing on talent from the MENA region, as part of  Dubai Design Week.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofqual welcomes today’s announcement that GCSE, AS and A level exams will go ahead in England next summer
Sector News
@Ofqual will continue to work closely with exam boards, unions and oth
Newtown College hairdressing lecturer, Hannah Pritchard's Virtual Marathon Run
Sector News
Thousands of people across the UK took part in the virtual London Mara
University of Kent and University of London Institute in Paris launch new cooperation agreement
Sector News
The University of Kent in Paris (@UniKent) and the University of Londo
DCG Student Secures USA University Scholarship
Sector News
A Sports student at @DerbyCollege Group’s Broomfield Hall in Morley
Overcoming the challenges of COVID-19: Award-winning mentor and businessman provides free resources for schools and colleges
Sector News
@DarrenLewitt, the former director of a multi-million pound technology
200,000 adults to access skills training through Barclays LifeSkills new charity partnerships
Sector News
Barclays LifeSkills announces charity partnerships set to benefit all
New emergency care research hub for Bristol launched
Sector News
In 2019, an average of 70,231 people attended accident and emergency d
Top honours awarded to Imperial College academics in Queen’s Birthday Honours list
Sector News
@ImperialCollege academics in the Department of Chemical Engineering h
Business Secretary urges businesses to prepare for the end of the transition period
Sector News
Businesses need to take action now to prepare for the UK’s new start
Coventry University Online and FutureLearn launch free course to help boost career skills across England
Sector News
Free online course produced for the Nesta CareerTech Challenge Coventr
Better understanding the harms related to gaming and gambling in order to support and safeguard apprenitces and employees
Sector News
Talent United, the employer engagement initiative run by @BarnsleyColl
Universities and admissions leaders encourage students to be ambitious with their 2021 applications
Sector News
Universities and admissions leaders encourage students to be ambitious

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 7 minutes ago

@Jisc and the Institutes of Technology (#IoT): @WestonCollege's #virtual classroom

@Jisc and the Institutes of Technology (#IoT):...

Jisc and the Institutes of Technology: Weston College's virtual classroom

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has liked an Event 1 hour 7 minutes ago
Ufi VocTech Trust
Ufi VocTech Trust added a new event 1 hour

Week of VocTech

Monday 2nd to Friday 6th November 2020 2020 has been a year like no other. Like so many areas of our lives, the global pandemic has had a profound...

  • Monday, 02 November 2020 10:00 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4999)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page