Announcing Coursera for Campus free pricing options and academic integrity upgrades

@Coursera New features support credit-bearing online learning, student employability, and mobile offline learning

Coursera, the world’s leading online learning platform, announced free versions of Coursera for Campus and upgraded features to address the critical and long-term needs of higher education worldwide. New features allow universities to deliver academic integrity for credit-bearing online learning, improve student employability, and author private courses. Today’s announcement builds on the momentum of the Campus Response Initiative, which was launched in March to give students and faculty free access to Coursera for Campus during pandemic-related closures. Currently, more than 3,700 institutions use Coursera for Campus to deliver online learning to over 2.4 million students. 

 

“The pandemic has been a catalyst for universities to make online learning the core of their student experience,” said Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera CEO. “We’ve grown from 30 universities using Coursera for Campus to over 3,700 in just seven months, and these upgrades will help them better deliver for-credit online learning and job-relevant skills for their students.”

 

With three offerings, Coursera for Campus is committed to supporting students and institutions in every stage of online learning:

  • The Student plan gives every university student free access to unlimited Guided Projects for hands-on learning and one course annually*. Like all learners on the Coursera platform, students can gain job-relevant skills at their own pace with mobile and offline access. They will also have access to the online help centre.   
  • The Basic plan provides up to 20,000 free student licenses to every university. Every license includes access to unlimited Guided Projects and one course annually*. This long-term free offering includes basic plagiarism deterrence features and access to the online help centre. 
  • The Institution plan provides unlimited Guided Projects and unlimited course enrollments for each student license. It also enables universities to author, grade, and manage for-credit online learning programs with enhanced academic integrity. 

 

The upgraded features of Coursera for Campus enable universities to: 

 

Deliver credit-bearing online learning with advanced academic integrity features

As universities look to build long-term online learning programs for students, they must ensure their experience meets the academic rigour of campus learning. Coursera for Campus now offers academic integrity features that enable universities to deliver credit-bearing online learning. 

 

Faculty can now administer secure, high-stakes exams and detect plagiarism in assignments on Coursera for Campus. It supports online proctoring with integrations like ProctorU and allows exams to be timed and scheduled. Over the next few months, Coursera will enhance exam security with third-party ID verification tools. For assignments, integrations with tools like Turnitin auto-detect plagiarism for both students and graders. Students can check their Similarity Score before submitting an assignment. Faculty can view all suspected and confirmed plagiarism incidents in Gradebooks. The platform also supports plagiarism deterrence by disabling URL sharing and copying of peer reviews.

 

Question Banks make it easy to author rigorous, custom assessments at scale. Faculty can create assessments with any combination of auto-graded multiple choice and manually-graded essay questions. They can privately author questions and randomise them based on learning objective and difficulty level. This feature will roll out widely by the end of the year. 

 

Improve student employability with job-relevant learning 

The pandemic has placed enormous pressure on job opportunities, and students need to graduate with high-demand skills to gain employment. Using Coursera for Campus, universities can help students gain marketable skills with Professional Certificates from industry educators like Google, IBM, Facebook, Intuit, Salesforce, and Amazon. Launched in March, Guided Projects give students hands-on experience with tools like Python, SQL, HTML, Jupyter Notebooks, Java, R, Tensorflow, and Google Analytics. Students can learn these skills in under two hours and apply them in interviews and on-the-job.

 

Skills development analytics in Coursera for Campus can help faculty track student progress and close employability skills gaps. They can also use skill-based Academies on Coursera to help students develop skill sets required for specific job roles.  

 

Build blended online learning programs with ready-made courses and private authoring tools

With online learning now core to the student experience, universities need an effective way to create and curate high-quality online curricula. In addition to 4,200 ready-made online courses from leading universities and companies, faculty now have access to the same powerful authoring platform as Coursera’s university content partners. They can efficiently build custom courses, hands-on projects, assessments, and even embed Zoom recordings with Live2Coursera. Strategies and resources for effective online teaching are also available on the Coursera Teaching Center

 

Over the coming months, Coursera will roll out a new curriculum tool that will help faculty curate Coursera content to fill curriculum gaps, teach new specialities, and focus programs on specific disciplines or difficulty levels. 

 

Coursera for Campus also offers administrative tools and LMS integrations that allow faculty to manage the end-to-end student experience in one platform. Student scores are auto-tracked in Gradebooks and custom filter analytics are available to drive performance insights. Faculty can also auto-enrol students in custom course sequences with fixed scheduling capabilities coming next year. 

 

Bridge the digital divide with mobile learning that can be downloaded and viewed offline

Coursera for Campus helps universities equally serve students, including those with limited connectivity, bandwidth, and devices. 70% of Coursera for Campus students used a mobile device for their learning during the pandemic. With mobile and offline learning, students can download courses, synchronise progress and quizzes, take notes with highlights, and calendar sync – all optimised for low data consumption. The platform also includes digital-first engagement tools to maximise learning effectiveness like bite-sized videos, in-browser programming assignments, and Guided Projects for hands-on learning.

With Coursera for Campus, universities in the UK served more than 11,000 students who have enrolled in over 106,000 courses. Higher education institutions have used Coursera for Campus to enable continuous learning, offer supplemental content to their degree programs, and prepare students for jobs and internships. These include leading institutions such as the University of Southampton, Saïd Business School - the business school of the University of Oxford, the University of Kassel and the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia. 

 

“Remote learning is just the start of a long-term digital transformation of higher education. Coursera for Campus is a great enabler for this next step of innovation by offering job-relevant, multi-disciplinary learning through access to the peak of education”, said Anna O’Neill, Director of Library and Arts at The University of Southampton. “After launching in May, interest continues to rise with over 4,000 enrollments and nearly 10,000 lessons taken by our students. We are delighted with the results of the program so far.” 

 

With today’s launch, Coursera for Campus is ready to meet the enduring needs of higher education institutions worldwide. For more information about each offering, visit www.coursera.org/campus.

 

*Some course exclusions apply. 

 

 

