LCCM student makes it to The Voice semi-final

Lois Moodie

@lccmlondon is proud to announce that @LMoodieOfficial, a first-year undergraduate student, is currently in the semi-final of @thevoiceuk.

Lois, 22, entered the competition through the Blind Audition earlier this year, joining the team led by Sir Tom Jones.

Mentored by the Welsh performer and other artists, including Shania Twain, the South-East Londoner made it through the Battle and Knockout stages of the competition as one of the eight finalists.

Lois started singing at the age of four performing hymns at her church, joining all the kids choirs and doing small solos. This early experience led her to pursue singing and develop her talent.

Lois said: “Learning that I could sing about God all over the world inspired me to become an international gospel singer.

“Coming straight out of college I took a year just to sing, but then I wanted to learn about the techniques that I was using. From doing this I aspired to be a singing coach, to put out my own music and start an organisation to help people with dyslexia.”

Lois is currently pursuing her BMUS (Hons) Contemporary Music Performance and Production undergraduate degree at LCCM.

On Thursday 24 September, she visited the ‘Music Box’, LCCM’s campus in Southwark, touring the state-of-the-art facilities and meeting some of the tutors that will accompany her through her journey.

“LCCM came up on my Instagram one day and, looking at the courses, how diverse and inclusive they are, I had to go. I was taken aback when I went to LCCM for the first time. The institution is very intimate without being claustrophobic, and having a lovely tour guide explaining the rooms, equipment and their unique edgy style really helped,” Lois added.

On this occasion, she received coaching and guidance from LCCM ahead of her return to the show, with the semi-final airing in November.

Robette Henry, Programme Consultant at LCCM, said: “It was great to meet Lois and show her the kind of support and help we can provide to our students. She’s a talented singer and we are sure that her fellow students will benefit from her experience.”

