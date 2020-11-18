 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

UK Government must prioritise energy and utilities skills if it is to meet ambitious net zero targets

Details
Hits: 139
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Phil Beach

Energy and Utility Skills (@EUSkills) launches Workforce Renewal & Skills Strategy 2020 – 2025

The energy and utilities sector will play a crucial role in delivering Government’s net zero targets. However, the sector is facing immediate skills challenges and will require 277,000 skilled people by 2030. The Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership needs a clear Government commitment to support the development of new skills in the sector that will underwrite the delivery of the recently announced 10-point plan.

The ambitious 10-point plan announced by the UK Government, to underpin the green revival in jobs and infrastructure, provides a welcome sense of direction and purpose. But delivery will depend on generating the right skills. Offshore wind generation, increasing use of hydrogen in homes and businesses, the nationwide roll out of millions of heat pumps, lacing the land with electric vehicle charging points, carbon capture and nuclear power ambitions all depend on the energy and utilities sector. The bold 10-point plan can only be delivered with an investment in generating the right skills rapidly.

The Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership (EUSP) a collaboration of 30 major organisations in the sector, has come together with a mandate to ensure the safe, skilled and sustainable workforce needed to deliver essential services to over 67 million homes, and to meet net zero targets. The energy and utilities sector has always been of critical importance to the country. Throughout the recent pandemic, the lights have stayed on, homes heated, and clean water and waste management provided, and the sector will play an equally central role in achieving the net zero targets, providing many thousands of green jobs for decades to come.

The EUSP published the Workforce Renewal & Skills Strategy 2020-2025 in June which acknowledges the rapidly changing landscape that includes Net Zero Carbon targets, the impact of COVID-19, exiting the European Union and potential policy divergence between the UK Government and the devolved administrations. Among other things, the strategy highlighted the importance of collaboration across the UK, investment in industries that are of strategic importance to Government priorities and a drive to improve diversity and inclusion in the sector.

As we look to the future and think about the opportunities to build back greener, there are real positives, some challenges to overcome together and choices to make. The 10-point plan, which sets out to deliver 250,000 green jobs in the next decade, is rightly ambitious. But it cannot be achieved without ensuring that the right skills are in place and that need is pressing. It is imperative that adult education, wider skills development and apprenticeship funding is targeted effectively at those areas that will deliver these crucial green jobs in time to meet the Government’s net zero timeline.

Film student awarded Royal Television Society bursary
Sector News
A NORTH WALES student from @colegcambria has been awarded a prestigiou
Tavcom Training Celebrates 25 Years of Professionalising the Global Security Industry
Sector News
@TavcomTraining Celebrates 25 Years of Professionalising the Global Se
Job opportunities for newly qualified architects still open, new research reveals
Sector News
New survey figures out today show positive signs of job prospects for

Phil Beach CBE, Chief Executive of Energy & Utility Skills, comments:

“The Energy & Utilities Skills Partnership will be in the vanguard of delivering Net Zero Carbon targets. Green jobs are an essential part of achieving this ambition and must be given high priority. We would urge Government and the Green Jobs Taskforce to explore all possible avenues to focus training, skills development and funding in those sectors that will make the delivery of net zero a reality. We ask Government to work with devolved administrations, regulators and key stakeholders to ensure a coherent approach to meeting this skills challenge. By working together, we can ensure a highly skilled, safe and productive workforce that will be needed to meet these bold ambitions.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Film student awarded Royal Television Society bursary
Sector News
A NORTH WALES student from @colegcambria has been awarded a prestigiou
Tavcom Training Celebrates 25 Years of Professionalising the Global Security Industry
Sector News
@TavcomTraining Celebrates 25 Years of Professionalising the Global Se
Job opportunities for newly qualified architects still open, new research reveals
Sector News
New survey figures out today show positive signs of job prospects for
Barton Peveril Students Cast for Sky True Crime Series
Sector News
Lights, Camera, Action: @bartonpeveril students Lydia Le Brocq and Ell
NAHT comments on Ofsted inspections resuming in 2021
Sector News
Responding to comments about @Ofstednews inspections resuming in 2021,
People Profession 2030: a collective view of future trends for HR and people development
Sector News
Digital transformation and D&I strategy among the key themes ident
Overbury’s £1m T Level fit out is top of the class
Sector News
@Overburyplc has completed the £1 million transformation of an Arts a
Bristol University launches new round of Think Big Scholarships
Sector News
Bristol University's (@BristolUni) flagship scholarship competition fo
Understanding downward social mobility
Sector News
New @SMCommission report looks at downward social mobility, its impact
“GCSEs and A levels are a matter of life chances” – why it is important that exams take place next year
Sector News
The importance of exams taking place next summer Telegraph Columnist C
Warwickshire College Group Adopts G Suite Enterprise for Education
Sector News
Warwickshire College Group (@WCollegeGroup) is one of the largest furt
Students and staff join forces with veterans to raise funds for ex-servicemen
Sector News
Students and staff @bishopcollege joined forces with veterans to raise

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5117)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page