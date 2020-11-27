 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Plymouth College of Art launch remote January-start design degrees for 2021

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Plymouth College of Art

Distinctive vision for excellence in art and design distance learning creates new opportunities for students to study online by distance while still becoming a valued part of the creative community @plymouthart.

For anybody considering a degree in art, design, craft or digital media, it’s not too late to join Plymouth College of Art and kickstart a career in the creative industries, which contributed over £111bn to the UK economy in 2018, the equivalent of a massive £13 million an hour. The college is launching a wave of new January 2021 entry (Spring term) BA (Hons) degrees, which allow a global community of creative learners to study flexibly at home, in the studio or at a dedicated international host institution, whether they’re based in the UK or further afield in Asia, America, or Europe.

 

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30% of workers in the UK were already reported as being at risk of losing their jobs due to the automation of routine tasks. However, an independent review found that 87% of creative industry workers are highly resistant to the risk of losing their role to automation in future, because of the value of creative problem-solving techniques, which are also highly transferable to roles in other sectors. Following career disruptions across the UK due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, innovative online courses have become more necessary than ever, which is why Plymouth College of Art has chosen to launch six January start degrees to enable more people to retrain and re-skill for careers in the competitive creative industries.

38084295432 b2ab549c3a k

For anybody considering a degree in art, design, craft or digital media, it’s not too late to join Plymouth College of Art and kickstart a career in the creative industries, which contributed over £111bn to the UK economy in 2018, the equivalent of a massive £13 million an hour. The college is launching a wave of new January 2021 entry (Spring term) BA (Hons) degrees, which allow a global community of creative learners to study flexibly at home, in the studio or at a dedicated international host institution, whether they’re based in the UK or further afield in Asia, America, or Europe.

 

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30% of workers in the UK were already reported as being at risk of losing their jobs due to the automation of routine tasks. However, an independent review found that 87% of creative industry workers are highly resistant to the risk of losing their role to automation in future, because of the value of creative problem-solving techniques, which are also highly transferable to roles in other sectors. Following career disruptions across the UK due to restrictions caused by COVID-19, innovative online courses have become more necessary than ever, which is why Plymouth College of Art has chosen to launch six January start degrees to enable more people to retrain and re-skill for careers in the competitive creative industries.

â€œURGENT ACTIONâ€ NEEDED TO MAKE SCHOOLS SAFE FOR STAFF AND STUDENTS, SAYS INDEPENDENT SAGE
Sector News
@IndependentSage is calling for urgent action to address escalating in
Westminster Kingsway College scoops two prestigious awards at hospitality â€˜Oscarsâ€™
Sector News
Westminster Kingsway College (@westking) has scooped two prestigious C
The Departmentâ€™s commitment to rewarding teachers despite the the public sector pay freeze
Sector News
This year, @EducationGovUK announced the biggest pay rise the teaching

Plymouth College of Art’s distinctive vision for excellence in art and design distance learning creates new opportunities for students to study online by distance while still becoming a valued part of the college community. Recognising the importance of conversation, co-creation and community, all programmes include weekly realtime teaching, from online life drawing sessions to interactive keynote lectures and global group work. Students will undertake their first year by distance learning from January 2021, progressing straight into their second year of studies at Plymouth College of Art in September of the same year. 

 

Students can begin their studies in January 2021 on the following undergraduate courses; BA (Hons) Commercial Photography for Fashion, Advertising & EditorialBA (Hons) FashionBA (Hons) Fashion Media & MarketingBA (Hons) Graphic CommunicationBA (Hons) Illustration and BA (Hons) Interior Decoration, Design & Styling.

Copy of 49203400422 87e770086f k

The first year of each BA (Hons) January start degree consists of six online modules, delivered to the same quality as the college’s on-campus degrees. Students can expect tailored support from a team of expert academics, who are also practicing artists and designers, and will become part of a thriving creative community.

Access is available to all of Plymouth College of Art’s UK campus-based professional services including the Learning Lab, Careers, Student Support, Students’ Union and associated events, alongside opportunities such as recorded Q&A’s with industry professionals and online access to visiting lecturers and group discussions. Students within travelling distance of Plymouth College of Art or who come to Plymouth before September 2021 will also be able to book access to the college's specialist resources and workshops, outside of teaching hours and subject to availability. Access to resources on campus is not required for completion of the initial Distance Learning year.

 

This route offers students with a number of different personal circumstances, locally, nationally and internationally, the flexibility to pursue a creative education. January start degrees might suit mature learners seeking to return to education from the workplace, applicants who have put their plans on hold, international students who may have chosen not to travel to study overseas yet, or students wanting to save costs on accommodation and other fees. It offers students the opportunity to join a diverse community of learners from around the world. For students moving to Plymouth either for the start of their second year of study in September or sooner, Plymouth College of Art can help them to find affordable accommodation.

Copy of 16557026707 5918fed810 k

January start degrees offer one of the last chances for European Union students to pay the same university fees as students from the UK. Regardless of when EU students arrive in the UK, as long as their course starts before 31 July 2021, there will be no changes to their home fee status, meaning that for the duration of their degree, they will continue to pay the same amount as students from the UK. Students will also continue to benefit from the EU Settlement Scheme, as long as they apply before 30 June 2021.

 

Arts and culture in the UK

 

With 3.2 million jobs in the UK creative economy in 2018, there’s no better time to retrain in the arts. Creative industries businesses now account for 11.9% of all businesses in the UK. Since 2010, the value of the creative industries to the UK economy has increased by 53.1%, estimated (before the pandemic) to increase to £130 billion by 2025. As one of the fastest growing industries in the UK before the pandemic, growing more than five times faster than the national economy, now is the chance to train to take advantage of the dynamic and exciting opportunities that are emerging within many different sectors and creative practices. 

 

2020 has seen a number of unique challenges take place within the arts, with a shift in behaviour as the coronavirus pandemic developed, forcing public and private providers to move their offer online and engage at-home audiences in new and meaningful ways. During the lockdown period, streaming services saw a sharp increase in demand with almost 5-million new subscriptions in the UK, including new offering Disney+, which launched on the first day of lockdown, signed up for by 16% of adults in the UK. Recent reports show that the international rise of streaming continues to drive demand for multi-million studio space for filming in the UK.

49454266797 bd7aaecc3f k

Although venue-based creative areas such as museums, performing arts, live music, festivals, and cinema are among sectors hit hardest by social distancing measures, these new challenges also provide opportunities to innovate and reaffirm the vital role of art, design and media in a post-COVID society. Pushing the limits of creativity and critical thinking are essential skills for students at Plymouth College of Art and now more than ever there is a real-world imperative for creatives to focus on developing increased decision-making and problem-solving skills, collaboration, resilience and adaptability. With professional practice embedded within all of Plymouth College of Art’s programmes, students will learn these industry sought-after transferable skills within and beyond their own discipline, developing professional expertise for employability within the arts and culture industries and beyond. 

 

In the OECD’s (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) report on COVID-19 and the cultural and creative sectors, experts noted that the pandemic has highlighted that “education can benefit from advances in cultural and creative sectors, particularly in the use of new digital tools that build on gaming technologies and new forms of cultural content” and that “health care and social services can benefit from greater linkages with cultural and creative sectors to improve well-being, prevent illness or delay its onset, favour the adoption of healthy habits, and prevent social isolation, among others”. There are clear opportunities ahead for creative graduates to contribute to improvements across society as restrictions are lifted.

You may also be interested in these articles:

“URGENT ACTION” NEEDED TO MAKE SCHOOLS SAFE FOR STAFF AND STUDENTS, SAYS INDEPENDENT SAGE
Sector News
@IndependentSage is calling for urgent action to address escalating in
Westminster Kingsway College scoops two prestigious awards at hospitality ‘Oscars’
Sector News
Westminster Kingsway College (@westking) has scooped two prestigious C
#LoveScotlandsColleges
Sector News
@BordersCollege is supporting the #LoveScotlandsColleges national camp
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy will have a key role to play delivering the Spending Review pledges
Sector News
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (@BEISGovU
What works to increase the uptake of STEM subjects at A level, particularly for girls?
Sector News
Applying behavioural insights to increase female students’ uptake of
Football programme giving student athletes chance to develop skills alongside studies
Sector News
@LeedsBeckett University (LBU) has launched a football programme in pa
Bristol embarks on a new partnership with India’s Krea University
Sector News
In the first instance, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will see
The Impact of the Government Spending Review on the UK economy
Sector News
This week (25 Nov), the Chancellor of the Exchequer promised the UK go
The Department’s commitment to rewarding teachers despite the the public sector pay freeze
Sector News
This year, @EducationGovUK announced the biggest pay rise the teaching
SFJ Awards’ Custom Certification Service launched providing flexible, trusted and assured certification for your unique learning experience and organisation
Sector News
In July 2020, @SFJAwards partnered with world leading hotel security a
Students give Welsh woodland and water quality project a boost
Sector News
A PROJECT to improve water quality, biodiversity and restore a natural
Update to advice on face coverings whilst at College
Sector News
Following a recent change to Welsh Government guidance, it will now be

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5137)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page