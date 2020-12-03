 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

For the first time, the Flexible Workforce Development Fund is available to all Scottish employers, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

Details
Hits: 87
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

For the first time, the Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) is available to all Scottish employers, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

If you are a UK Government Apprenticeship Levy-payer or SME you may be eligible.

How much is available?

  • Levy-paying employers can access up to £15,000 in 2020/21
  • SMEs will be able to access up to £5,000 training in 2020/21
  • The fund can be used to completely cover training or to partially cover training at a higher cost
  • The fund allows employers to address priority skills gaps and invest in their workforce through training and personal development.

Training can be tailored to meet your organisation’s needs with assistance from our Enterprise and Business Innovation team here at Borders College. The fund does not support the provision of industry qualifications or training where there is a statutory obligation required by law. Employers can submit one application only to the fund within the application period - this includes SMEs. Employers must be based or operate within Scotland, wholly or partially.

Over the last three years we have successfully delivered training ranging from IOSH Managing and Working Safely, Emergency First Aid, Coaching and Mentoring, Professional Development Awards (PDA’s) and bespoke IT training to name but a few.

LCCM announces free online event â€˜FastTrack Festivalâ€™
Sector News
London College of Creative Media (@lccmlondon) has revealed final deta
How to land a marketing internship as a student
Sector News
The DRIVEN programme is the University of Derbyâ€™s (@DerbyUni) GRADS
University testing: Your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/03/university-testing-your-questi

You may also be interested in these articles:

LCCM announces free online event ‘FastTrack Festival’
Sector News
London College of Creative Media (@lccmlondon) has revealed final deta
Three southern school schemes hit major milestones with Stepnell
Sector News
AWARD-WINNING construction partner @Stepnellltd has made significant p
Further education unions express outrage at pay offer and breakdown of trust in employers
Sector News
Trade unions representing staff in English further education colleges
People-Centred Initiatives, Business Agility Take Centre Stage in 2021 Workforce Trends
Sector News
Significant shifts to the workplace in 2020 are making way for a newly
Brixton Finishing School launches free virtual course The ‘AD-Cademy’
Sector News
Brixton Finishing School (@BrixtonFSchool) launches the AD-Cademy, a f
College launches draft Strategic Plan 2020-2024
Sector News
The development of a strategic plan is critical for all organisations
How to land a marketing internship as a student
Sector News
The DRIVEN programme is the University of Derby’s (@DerbyUni) GRADS
University testing: Your questions answered
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/12/03/university-testing-your-questi
University Centre Leeds students transform Regent Street Flyover construction site
Sector News
Creative Arts students from University Centre Leeds (@UniCentreLeeds)
How the T Level Professional Development Platform can support you
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) has developed
AoC's response to Trade Union Pay Claim 2020/21
Sector News
On Thursday 26 November, @AoC_info met with the trade unions of the Na
A Level students find winning formula in UK Mathematical Challenge
Sector News
A Level students at Westminster Kingsway College (@westking) have been

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

Kerry Boffey - updated event, Are you inspection ready? 13 minutes ago
Kerry Boffey
Kerry Boffey added a new event 19 minutes ago

Are you inspection ready?

Join Kerry Boffey, CEO FIN and Dr Chris Jones, Former HMI and Specialist advisor for Apprenticeships on 9th December. In this COMPLIMENTARY session,...

  • Wednesday, 09 December 2020 11:00 AM
  • On Line
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: For the first time, the Flexible Workforce Development Fund is available to all Scottish employers, including small and medium-sized enterprises. 21 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5154)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page