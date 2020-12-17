VTCT APPOINTS NEW CHAIR AND VICE-CHAIR FOR BOARD OF TRUSTEES

- VTCT (@VTCT_uk) and iTEC (@ITECWorld) have appointed a new Chair and Vice-Chair for their board of trustees
- The new Chair is Jenny Sworder, who was the previous Vice-Chair and has served 7 years as a trustee on the board.
- The new Vice-Chair is Isabel Sutcliffe, who has been on the board since February 2016.
Jenny, who has been actively involved in the Beauty and Retail Industry for over 20 years, most recently as a Board Director and managing director at a number of Fenwick’s stores. She has also served in a voluntary capacity in industry bodies as Chair of the Fragrance Foundation UK, and Deputy Chair of Cosmetics Executive Women UK. She takes over from Professor Dr Chris Laws. Chris is an honorary life Vice-President of the European Union of Physical Education and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and Royal Society of Medicine retires after 10 years dedicated, voluntary service as a trustee and Chair to VTCT.
Jenny Sworder, VTCT’s Chair of the Board of Trustees, said,
“I am delighted to take forward the great work that Chris has done for VTCT, over the past ten years. During this time he has helped to steer VTCT to being the wonderful organisation it is today. I look forward to further building upon this and tackling the new challenges within vocational and technical education, ensuring that learners remain at the heart of what we do as a modern and progressive Awarding Organisation.”
Alan Woods OBE, CEO at VTCT and iTEC, said,
“We are so grateful for the service provided by Chris to VTCT and I know Jenny will provide the continued guidance, support and challenge required for the future growth of our charity and its principal objective of advancing education for the public benefit. Jenny has devoted a great deal of time, skill and energy to the business over the past seven years. We will certainly benefit from her leadership and expertise in leading the board of trustees and working with our staff and centres world-wide to provide new opportunities for learners, whatever their chosen career.”
Jenny Sworder, Chair of the Board
Jenny started her career in Harrods as a graduate trainee and worked up to become the Director of Beauty before she left to join House of Fraser as Buying and Merchandising Director for Fashion Accessories and Cosmetics. From there she joined Fenwick and was MD for their Brent Cross store.
Jenny has been actively involved in the Beauty Industry for 20 years and has served in a voluntary capacity in Industry Bodies as Chairman of the Fragrance Foundation UK, and Deputy Chairman of Cosmetics Executive Women UK.
Jenny has studied for a Masters in Coaching and Mentoring and has always been interested in the career development of young people.
She brings to VTCT extensive knowledge of the beauty industry and of business management.
Isabel Sutcliffe, Vice-Chair
Isabel Sutcliffe is an independent consultant working in the education & skills sector.
She worked with international education company, Pearson, for eight years: five in London in the post of Regulation, Standards & Research Director and, latterly, three years in Delhi, India, working in senior roles in education & skills. Prior to joining Pearson, she was Chief Executive of NCFE and led the organisation’s rapid growth as a nationally-recognised and valued awarding body.
She has had a long career in qualifications’ development and quality assurance covering school, college and work-place standards-based tests and assessments.
Isabel has been a Board member and Chair of the UK’s Federation of Awarding Bodies, FAB, advocating the importance of awarding in safeguarding the integrity and credibility of qualifications. She continues to support FAB and is now a trustee of three regulated Awarding Organisations, VTCT, AQA and CIPS.