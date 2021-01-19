 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How Smart Technologies Have Revolutionised Industries

Details
Hits: 137
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
How Smart Technologies Have Revolutionised Industries

Many industries are taking advantage of the benefits that wireless technology provides, and this is no longer confined to businesses in telecommunications. Many companies recognised the need for intelligent wireless technologies and the importance of the likes of the Cloud Space back in late March during the first national lockdown. 

The question is, how much of an impact have wireless technologies and connectivity had on each industry? A report by Ofcom showed that 94 per cent of businesses believe digital technologies are crucial to increasing their productivity too. With this in mind, businesses who’d failed to prepare with said technologies were left ruing, finding difficulty to mobilise their business and staff while those who had found the transition effortless. Here, we take a look at the industries revolutionised by smart technologies and the impact that 5G will have on their future.

Construction

Back in early 2020, a Chinese construction company (CSCEC) was the first construction site to implement 5G into their processes.

The site had already introduced smart technologies such as AI, big data, and building information modelling (BIM) however 5G connectivity has promised to provide site chiefs with the part of the puzzle they’ve been looking for.

5G is being used on-site to better enable data collection, ultimately improving a variety of aspects, including health and safety and process efficiency. For example, a member of staff could log on from the portacabin and check the status of a piece of machinery to see if it is in use before traipsing halfway across the construction site.

Caterpillar’s Customer Enterprise Digital Manager, notes: “When a site can become connected, there are multiple benefits, including improved safety, reduced costs of materials, and increasing the availability of the workforce by making jobs easier to do.”

Energy

Connectivity in the energy industry “helps augment the critical role that the industry has in the economy, increasing asset efficiency and reducing costs.”.

Thanks to the power of wireless technologies and connectivity, the energy industry as a whole has been able to transition from a predictive system to a real-time reporting alternative. Now, as opposed to depending on unreliable predictions and basing conclusions on previous events, the construction industry is able to balance both supply and demand in harmony, maintain critical infrastructure, and harness technology to educate and inform consumers.

The result is one of positivity for both the business and the consumer, directly translating into greater reliability and lower costs for both.

Labour calls on Gavin Williamson to resign for failing children throughout the pandemic
Sector News
@Labour has called on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson (@GavinWill
National free school meals voucher scheme opens to orders. Edenred Voucher scheme worth Â£15 per week per child
Sector News
@educationgovuk - Schools can buy e-Gift cards from @Edenreduk for fam
7 Ways to Stay Motivated at Work in 2021
Sector News
SEVEN WAYS TO STAY MOTIVATED AT WORK DURING THE CHALLENGING TIMESWith

5G communications, meanwhile, are expected to further transform the energy industry, vastly increasing download and upload speeds — times can 96 per cent faster than that offered by 4G.

While fuelling the Smart Grid to improve forecasting is certainly one way in which technologies have impacted the energy industry, it has been noted that 5G can work to rapidly develop technologies such as automatic traffic lights — preventing significant energy waste.

Healthcare  

The Internet of Things has already been working to transform the healthcare industry, collecting, recording, and analysing data. It has also been allowing for the improvement of access to care, the improvement of the quality of care, and a reduction in the cost of care.

Remote monitoring of patients means that treatment comes to them rather than vice versa and information regarding their welfare is shared through wireless connectivity to the relevant professional. Similarly, others can benefit from early intervention of preventative care, where a monitoring device is capable of tracking them and reporting on them — ideal for someone elderly who is more likely to suffer a fall at home.

In the wake of Covid-19 we can expect to see a number of further transformations in regard to digital technologies and the role they play in the healthcare industry.

Analysts have suggested that the use of telehealth will triple by 2025 and it will be powered by the capabilities of 5G. Meanwhile, the superfast internet will also offer healthcare professionals the ability to send the likes of MRI scans online, with ease. This has been a particular problem thanks to the fact these documents are usually around 1GB in document size, making them rather complex to share.

Transportation

Wireless technologies have, for a considerable amount of time, played a significant role in the developments which have occurred within the transport industry.

The creation of autonomous vehicles such as Google’s Waymo and the establishment of Smart Roads that we’re starting to see pop up in the Scandinavian countries have all been fuelled by the likes of AI, automation, and a plethora of smart technologies.

However, the introduction of 5G to the transport industry looks set to take things even further. 5G rail connectivity is being tested in a bid to develop a fully automated rail service, while car manufacturers across the globe are investing in similar concepts to allow their vehicle to vehicle communication to take off.

Here are some examples of the industries that have not only been helped but revolutionised by smart technology. We shouldn’t be surprised to see more businesses facing complete overhauls introducing similar processes and concepts. The UK government's instruction to remove Huawei equipment could delay things significantly, however, with the entire 5G infrastructure impactable — we will simply have to wait and see!

Sources

https://www.nxp.com/docs/en/white-paper/IOTREVHEALCARWP.pdf

https://www.conexpoconagg.com/news/connectivity-in-construction-opportunities-in-the/

https://www.drax.com/technology/how-will-5g-revolutionise-the-world-of-energy-and-communications/

https://www2.deloitte.com/us/en/pages/technology-media-and-telecommunications/articles/wireless-technology-fuels-innovation-in-key-industries.html

You may also be interested in these articles:

Labour calls on Gavin Williamson to resign for failing children throughout the pandemic
Sector News
@Labour has called on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson (@GavinWill
National free school meals voucher scheme opens to orders. Edenred Voucher scheme worth £15 per week per child
Sector News
@educationgovuk - Schools can buy e-Gift cards from @Edenreduk for fam
Game changer! East Sussex College launches exciting new Esports course
Sector News
Computer game enthusiasts across Sussex can now study a diploma in Esp
7 Ways to Stay Motivated at Work in 2021
Sector News
SEVEN WAYS TO STAY MOTIVATED AT WORK DURING THE CHALLENGING TIMESWith
Meet Digital Skills Gaps for Free with Innovation South Virtual Campus
Sector News
Innovation South Virtual Campus (@ISVirtualCampus) has launched a rang
Take the next step on your career ladder
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege is now enrolling onto the work-based Level 3 and 5 Ma
Study reveals 75% of students feel interview ready after using employability platform
Sector News
Shortlist.Me (@Shortlist_Me) – a platform that enables users to boos
Students and universities urge the Scottish Government to follow Wales on student support package to get through COVID
Sector News
@NUSScotland - Scotland’s student and university leaders have joined
Tackling air quality key to reopening education
Sector News
Action must be taken to reduce airborne risk of COVID-19 @phsGroupScho
Ex Coventry College student makes title-winning start in USA
Sector News
A former Coventry College (@coventrycollege) rugby student has made a
Gateshead immersive tech firm invests in future workforce to enable growth
Sector News
A North East creative tech start-up is driving forward its expansion t
Leeds City College calls for unused laptops to help students learn from home
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), which is part of Luminate Educati

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: How Smart Technologies Have Revolutionised Industries 15 minutes ago
The EverLearner
The EverLearner has a new avatar. 31 minutes ago
The EverLearner
Jo Moriani - updated event, Secure a new non-devolved AEB contract 15 hours 40 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5244)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page