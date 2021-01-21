 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Sector Response to the Sutton Trust 'Learning in Lockdown' report -

Details
Hits: 311
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
teacher

@suttontrust launch 'Learning in Lockdown' report: - 40% of middle-class children undertaking over five hours of schoolwork a day, compared to 26% of those in working class households

Report highlights:

Parents on lower incomes more likely than those on higher incomes to be finding second lockdown more difficult than first (28% vs 15%).

Teachers at the least affluent state schools likelier than those in more affluent state schools to report a lower standard of work than expected (55% vs 41%).

The impact of the second period of school closures on the attainment gap between rich and poor pupils is likely to be significant, according to new research from the Sutton Trust that gives the first comprehensive overview of how teachers and parents are responding.

Today’s report follows-on from research published by the Trust in April and includes polling of up to 6,475 teachers by Teacher Tapp. The research finds a big increase in the intensity of online teaching from the beginning of the first lockdown, with almost a quarter (23%) of primary pupils now doing more than five hours of learning a day, up from one in 10 (11%) at the end of March. For secondary students, it has increased from 19% to 45%. However, big socio-economic gaps remain: 40% of children in middle class homes are learning for over 5 hours a day, compared to just 26% of those in working class households. 

There have also been changes in how remote teaching is taking place. Over half (54%) of teachers are now using online live lessons, compared to just 4% in March 2020. However, the gap between the independent and state sectors has widened, with 86% of teachers in private schools now using online live lessons, compared to 50% in state schools.

The survey finds that schools are now much better prepared to deliver online teaching and learning, but many pupils still face barriers to accessing it. While 87% of high income households report having sufficient devices for online learning, just 59% of the poorest households say the same. Polling published by the Trust last week found that just 5% of teachers in state schools said that all their pupils had access to a device, compared to 54% in private schools.

These barriers to learning are reflected in the quality of work that teachers are receiving back from their pupils. Over half (55%) of teachers at the least affluent state schools report a lower standard of work than expected, compared to 41% at the most affluent state schools and just under a third (30%) at private schools.

Today’s report also highlights the challenges parents face in supporting their children at home. Polling of 877 parents by YouGov finds that two in five (41%) say that they have not very much time or no time at all to help their children with online learning. Poorer parents are particularly struggling, with 28% of those on low incomes saying they are finding the second period of school closures more difficult, compared to just 15% of those on the highest incomes. 

DfE tells schools and colleges to stop daily lateral flow tests
Sector News
Last week, we reported that the government was under pressure to make
Outcome focused approach in FE white paper welcomed by training providers
Sector News
@jane_hickie @AELPUK response to FE white paper AELP welcomes the Skil
Share your apprentices' journey with SFJ Awardsâ€™ â€˜Meet the Apprenticeship Championsâ€™
Sector News
@SFJAwards, your sector specialist Awarding and End-Point Assessment O

The research also highlights big socio-economic differences in how much money parents have spent on their child’s home learning since September. A significant minority of the highest earners (19%) have spent more than £200, while many of the lowest earners (31%) had not been able to spend anything at all.

The Trust is concerned that the cumulative impact of the new school closures on the attainment gap between poorer students and their classmates - on top of 9 months of disrupted schooling – is likely to be of an unprecedented scale.

According to today’s research, teachers in the poorest schools are twice as likely as those in the most affluent to believe there will be a substantial increase in the learning gap between rich and poor pupils (49% vs 25%).

  The Sutton Trust is calling on the government to make sure that schools are resourced to help those who have lost out on learning the most when schools reopen. As part of a package of measures, the Trust is proposing a £750m one-off pupil premium boost that would give schools an additional £400 per eligible pupil to spend as they see fit, including on subsidised tutoring through the National Tutoring Programme. 

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust and chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, said:

“The first period of school closures have had a huge impact on all young people, but particularly those from lower-income backgrounds. The repercussions of these months of lost learning are devastating and will be felt for years to come. It’s imperative that we don’t let this happen again.

“Today’s research shows that schools are now better equipped to deliver online teaching. But significant barriers remain that threaten to widen the gap between rich and poor pupils still further. 

“The immediate priority has to be to address the gap in digital provision between rich and poor. The government has made good progress, but they need to do more. There also has to be substantial additional funding for schools when they reopen, focussed on students from low-income backgrounds who have fallen even further behind.”

Sector Response to the Learning in Lockdown' report

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“The Coronavirus pandemic has impacted pupils in very different ways, with some much more able to continue their learning than others. It is, of course, the pupils who we were most concerned about before the pandemic who have faced the greatest challenges during lockdown.

“The government could have ameliorated some of this by acting faster to ensure all children have equal access to technology and connectivity in order to continue learning remotely. Almost a full year into this crisis there should be no children left without access to a laptop and the internet.

“However, we should remember that the ‘disadvantage gap’ existed long before the pandemic. Lockdown has brought the gap into focus, and may well have widened it for some young people, but it did not create it. And unfortunately we can’t assume that a return to ‘normal’ will cause the gap to close. The fundamental issues creating disadvantage must be addressed by government once we emerge from this if we are to make a real difference in the future.

“Schools were already struggling to provide everything children need before this crisis, damaged as they and other social services have been by a decade of austerity. If schools are to play their part in healing the scars left by covid-19, be that educational, developmental or emotional, they and other key support services must be given the additional support, funding and resources they need to do so.”

Commenting on Learning in Lockdown, a report from the Sutton Trust, Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said: 

"We agree with the Sutton Trust that disadvantaged pupils are going to require significant extra investment because of deepening levels of deprivation. It's really important that schools are given flexibility about how they target it, based on their context. This report highlights the difficulty for families on lower incomes in spending on their children's learning. These figures hammer home how much easier it is to provide learning opportunities in families on higher incomes.

"Education staff are showing real creativity and a real determination to make remote learning as effective as possible, and to provide as much individual support as is possible with the staff available. Staff are thinking practically about what materials students have at home.

"This study shows teachers are citing a faster roll-out of laptops as the single most helpful intervention for disadvantaged students, and teachers have been saying this since the summer. There is no excuse for why the Government roll-out has been so slow and inefficient. 

"It is clear however that the existing divide in terms of food, laptops, home environment and job security is getting worse because of the virus and the Government response needs to be radical and long term. We need a strategy to end child poverty in the UK.

"Parents with lower incomes will not be able to spend additional money on small but essential items such as pens and paper to work from home. Many school budgets already stretched to breaking point will also find replicating the access to resources found in the classroom a significant problem.

"The NEU agrees that schools and colleges need investment on a scale that could ensure no child is left behind after the pandemic." 

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“We are aware of the additional challenges faced by disadvantaged children during this crisis, which is why we are providing 1.3 million laptops and tablets for those who need them most, with over more than 800,000 of these delivered already, alongside access to free mobile data for disadvantaged families.

“It is encouraging to see the substantial increase in teachers providing online live lessons for pupils during this lockdown.”

Further information

  • Nearly 240,000 devices have been issued since schools closed to most pupils this month.
  • We will continue to provide extensive support to schools to strengthen their remote education offering, including good practice guidance and webinars.
  • Data on the latest delivery numbers is available on gov.uk: Laptops and tablets data, Week 3 2021 – Explore education statistics – GOV.UK (explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk)
  • We have also partnered with the UK’s leading mobile network operators to provide free data to disadvantaged families which will support access to education resources.
  • The country’s major telecommunications providers are also working to make it easier for families to access selected educational resources by temporarily exempting them from data charges.
  • Where pupils continue to experience barriers to digital remote education, we expect schools to work to overcome these barriers. This could include distributing school-owned laptops and providing printed resources, such as textbooks and workbooks, to structure learning, supplemented with other forms of communication to keep pupils on track or answer questions about work.
  • With most pupils now having to learn remotely and schools having made huge progress in developing their remote education provision, it is right that we increase the expectations on what pupils receive. We have updated the remote education guidance for schools and colleges to clarify and strengthen expectations while on-site attendance is restricted.
  • Schools are expected to offer pupils online lessons and a set number of hours of remote education for pupils – increased from the government’s previous minimum expectations – that includes time for independent study and also either recorded or live direct teaching. As a minimum, schools are expected to provide: 3 hours a day for KS1, on average across the cohort with less for younger children; 4 hours a day for KS2; 5 hours a day for KS3 and KS4. Schools are also expected to have a system in place for checking on a daily basis whether pupils are engaging actively with their work and learning.
  • A comprehensive package of support continues to be available to schools to help them meet these expectations which can be accessed via the Get Help with Remote Education page on gov.uk.

Further information – funding

  • Our £1 billion Covid catch up package is helping tackle the impact of lost teaching time as a result of the pandemic, including a £650 million catch up premium for this academic year to help schools support all pupils and a £350 million National Tutoring Programme for disadvantaged students.
  • The National Tutoring Programme continues to offer high-quality tuition to the students that need it most throughout this academic year and the next.
  • The majority of organisations that are providing tutoring on behalf of the programme are already offering online lessons so catch up can continue while students are at home. The EEF is working to support as many as possible of the remaining organisations to do the same
  • We continue to keep plans for the return to school under review and will inform schools, parents and pupils of the plans ahead of February half term.

You may also be interested in these articles:

DfE tells schools and colleges to stop daily lateral flow tests
Sector News
Last week, we reported that the government was under pressure to make
Outcome focused approach in FE white paper welcomed by training providers
Sector News
@jane_hickie @AELPUK response to FE white paper AELP welcomes the Skil
Share your apprentices' journey with SFJ Awards’ ‘Meet the Apprenticeship Champions’
Sector News
@SFJAwards, your sector specialist Awarding and End-Point Assessment O
NHS Covid vaccine rollout: First cohort of College candidates complete their training in record time
Sector News
2021 has gotten off to a tremendous start with a unique partnership be
University of Winchester one of first five UK universities pledging to support Gypsy, Traveller, Roma, Showman and Boaters communities in higher education
Sector News
@_UoW one of first five UK universities pledging to support Gypsy, Tra
Changes to qualifications confirmed by Education Minister Kirsty Williams following further disruption to learning
Sector News
Learners in Wales studying for Qualifications Wales approved GCSE, AS
NEU Launch Remote Education Hub
Sector News
@NEUnion launch an innovative online resource to support education sta
Creating a more resilient education system built on technological and digital foundations
Sector News
Today, (20 January), School Standards Minister @NickGibbUK spoke to th
Pausing daily contact testing and self-isolation of pupils and teachers: your questions answered
Sector News
Due to changing public health advice @EducationGovUK are pausing the d
Innovative Alliance’s thrill after helping two thirds of learners secure positive outcomes
Sector News
Adult Education Training Provider, Innovative Alliance (IA) are ecstat
From Oldham College to Celebs Go Dating: Kimberley Hart-Simpson
Sector News
[email protected] student @kimberly_h_s from @itvcorrie and @Hollyoaks
Tribepad Ventures, a new entrepreneurship platform for work tech start-ups, launches in Sheffield
Sector News
Leading recruitment software provider @Tribepad has announced plans to

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

NCH London
NCH London added a new event 1 hour

New College of the Humanities is pleased to announce that...

New College of the Humanities is pleased to announce that we will be taking part in National Apprenticeship Week 2021 #NAW2021 On the 9th February...

  • Tuesday, 09 February 2021 09:00 AM
  • London - Online
Karen Roberts
Karen Roberts has published a new article: DfE tells schools and colleges to stop daily lateral flow tests 5 hours 55 minutes ago
Vanessa Skinner
Vanessa Skinner has published a new article: Supporting Student Wellbeing During a Pandemic 7 hours 36 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5255)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page