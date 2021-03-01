 
Learning Curve Group continues plans for growth with acquisition of Antrec Limited

Learning Curve Group

Training and education specialists, Learning Curve Group (@_LearningCurve), have completed the acquisition of Antrec Limited, solidifying their position as one of the UK’s largest training providers; supporting over 160,000 learners each year. 

Antrec, established in 2011, deliver a range of funded and commercial adult learning courses in such areas as construction and health and social care as well as being the leading provider of high quality Taxi Driver Preparation courses in Liverpool City Region.

Headquartered in County Durham, Learning Curve Group delivers education and training courses nationally, supporting over 4,500 businesses with workplace training and in excess of 160,000 learners to gain nationally recognised qualifications each year.

Brenda McLeish, Chief Executive Officer at Learning Curve Group, said:

“We are delighted that Antrec Limited will become part of Learning Curve Group as we continue to grow as one of the UK’s biggest training providers and expand our reach into Liverpool. The acquisition supports our growth strategy and presents new, exciting opportunities to our learners and employer partners, adding to our combined breadth of provision. 

“After such a difficult year for many sectors and with unemployment being at high point due to the impact of Covid-19, this acquisition will allow both businesses to consolidate their combined offer for the unemployed with the ultimate aim of supporting people back into work. I’m excited by the opportunities ahead of us and look forward to adding to the brilliant work Antrec have already done. We’re gaining a fantastic team of people and I’m looking forward to welcoming them to the Learning Curve Group family, enabling them to do more great work.” 

Natalie Taylor former Antrec CEO, now Employability Director at LCG said:

“This is a fantastic step for Antrec Limited and we are very pleased to have found a great new home at Learning Curve Group. I have ambitious goals to expand our current provision across the North West and the country and I’m confident LCG will help us achieve them. I’m so proud of the impact Antrec has made and the future is even brighter as we join the LCG team and begin to contribute to their vision to Transform Lives Through Learning. We know that our learners will be well supported as we move through this acquisition.”

 Andrew and Nicola Lee said :

“We are really pleased to have found such a great home for Antrec with Learning Curve Group, who are one of the best organisations in the employability Education sector. We are very proud of how we have supported and grown Antrec since founding it 2011, supporting many learners across Liverpool and the North West. We would like to thank all the staff in Antrec for their hard work and dedication and wish them and Learning Curve Group all the best for the future.”

All colleagues from Antrec Limited will continue their employment with Learning Curve Group resulting in the expansion of their existing headcount of over 500 staff. The acquisition forms part of Learning Curve Group’s ambitious strategic growth plans, which also included the acquisition of the London Hairdressing Apprenticeship Academy and its counterpart London Beauty Training Academy earlier last year and Acorn Training last autumn.

