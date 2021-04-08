 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Jack Parsons Listed In Top 15 Young Entrepreneurs to Watch

Details
Hits: 156
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Jack Parsons

Founder & CEO of The Youth Group (@TheYouthGroupHQ) @JacksonRParsons has been listed in Great British Entrepreneur Awards’ 15 Young Entrepreneurs to Watch 2021, in partnership with Starling Bank.

Jack Parsons is an award-winning young entrepreneur, public speaker and subject expert on youth, and is known as the UK’s Chief Youth Officer.

Jack’s been honoured awards over the last 3 years including Young Digital Leader Of The Year, The 100 Faces of a Vibrant Economy, Most Connected Young Entrepreneur, 50 Top kindest leaders and Top 10 UK Young Entrepreneurs to Watch.

As CEO of The Youth Group, Jack is working to build the world’s largest most connected marketplace and community for young people with one aim: to help improve the odds for young people across the world to achieve their full potential in work.

On top of running The Youth Group Jack advises a number of organisations and figure heads. Jack has worked closely with the Chancellor of the Exchequer to help deliver the Government’s Kickstart scheme, partnering with businesses and entrepreneurs across the country to bring hope, skills, and opportunity to young people.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards work in partnership with Starling Bank, and together have launched the Reaching for the Starlings campaign, which aims to promote entrepreneurs from across all sectors, from social superstars to creative virtuosos, as well as the list of 15 Young Entrepreneurs to Watch.

Jack stands alongside an incredible list of young entrepreneurs representing some of the most amazing ‘under 30’ talent from across the country, who have been recognised for making waves, disrupting industries, and challenging established thinking.

Jack said on hearing the news:

“It’s so amazing to be listed in the Starling Bank top 15 young entrepreneurs to watch in 2021. Thank you for including me in this list alongside 15 other top young people doing amazing things. 

Young people are the future of entrepreneurship, combining fresh enthusiasm, new ideas and a desire to leave the world a better place than they found it. They are the ones disrupting industries and challenging established thinking.”

Ofstedâ€™s review of sexual abuse in schools and colleges
Sector News
@Ofstednewd has today (7 Apr) published plans for a review into safegu
Five things you need to know about behaviour in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/07/five-things-you-need-to-know-a
Imperial performs strongly in Research Englandâ€™s Knowledge Exchange Framework
Sector News
Imperial scores top marks in four out of seven categories in Research

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofstedâ€™s review of sexual abuse in schools and colleges
Sector News
@Ofstednewd has today (7 Apr) published plans for a review into safegu
Five things you need to know about behaviour in schools
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/04/07/five-things-you-need-to-know-a
Imperial performs strongly in Research Englandâ€™s Knowledge Exchange Framework
Sector News
Imperial scores top marks in four out of seven categories in Research
Five ways stress is impacting you and how to overcome it
Sector News
Stressâ€¦ Itâ€™s a word on everybodyâ€™s lips these days, isnâ€™t it?I
Eden Training Solutions Donates Laptops to Support ICP Nurseries
Sector News
Eden Training Solutions (@EdenTrainingUK) Donates Laptops to Support â
Universities UK has launched a formal consultation with employers in the Universities Superannuation Scheme
Sector News
@UniversitiesUK (UUK) has launched a formal consultation with employer
Is Digital Transformation the Key to Business Survival in the New World?
Sector News
After a turbulent year, enterprises are returning to the prospect of a
Raising Children in A Digital World: Balancing Screen Time
Sector News
Technology has advanced enormously over the years, and children now ha
Apprentice success: how studying reignited studentâ€™s entrepreneurial spirit
Sector News
Skye van Heyzen began his journey studying a Senior Leader Masterâ€™s
Institution of Mechanical Engineers appoints Dr Alice Bunn as Chief Executive
Sector News
The Institution of Mechanical Engineers today announces the appointmen
Sixteen colleges to benefit from next phase of fund to transform facilities
Sector News
Next phase of governmentâ€™s Â£1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation F
NEU Annual Conference 2021 Outcomes
Sector News
Welcome to Conference 2021 #NEU21 to all Independent Sector members. I

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jack Parsons
Jack Parsons has published a new article: Jack Parsons Listed In Top 15 Young Entrepreneurs to Watch 9 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 13 hours

How to effectively deliver maths on-line - tips and...

Overview The restrictions implemented in 2020 forced a shift in opportunities to engage with learners in the traditional face-to-face manner. This...

  • Thursday, 08 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 13 hours 27 minutes ago

There's NO Such Thing as

There's NO Such Thing as "Soft Skills" | Simon...

Skills like effective confrontation, empathy, and patience are not soft skills. They are human skills, and they're hard. Organizations often...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5572)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page