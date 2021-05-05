 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kent Business School in top 100 for ‘triple crown’ of accreditation

Details
Hits: 105
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Kent Business School @UniKent is among the top 100 ‘triple crown’ business schools worldwide following its European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) accreditation from the European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD).

The ‘Triple Crown’ involves awards by the three leading business school accreditation organisations – EQUIS, The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) and The Association of MBAs (AMBA).

EQUIS accreditation is a rigorous means of quality control, benchmarking business schools against international standards. Kent Business School was assessed in terms of governance, programmes, students, faculty, research, internationalisation, ethics, responsibility, sustainability and engagement with the world of practice.

This three-year accreditation will offer Kent Business School strategic guidance for quality improvement and future development and ensure it is part of a vibrant, global community of mutual learning and good practice with other schools.

Professor Marian Garcia, Dean of Kent Business School said:

‘Here at Kent Business School, we are elated to be given the recognition of an accreditation from EFMD's European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS). The findings of the panel and subsequent validation of the school’s strive for excellence has endorsed our high standards in all areas - from teaching excellence to knowledge generation, research and innovation, and external engagement.

‘We welcome the clarity that our latest accolade brings to our education, research and innovation offerings. Knowing that our school is in the top one per cent in the world is gratifying. As an institution, we are proud of the contribution we make to the global community and the bar that we set for those who teach, learn or work with us.’

With the introduction of new features to accelerate learning and development, O'Reilly announces strong business growth
Sector News
Known for providing learners with cutting-edge technical content and t
Dedicated Apprentice continues learning through the pandemic, while caring for three teenagers and disabled husband
Sector News
Lynn Sheils, from Sunderland, signed up to start her Operations Depart
UCEN Manchester students recognised by Royal Television Society
Sector News
Three students from The Manchester Film School (@UCENmcr) were success

You may also be interested in these articles:

With the introduction of new features to accelerate learning and development, O'Reilly announces strong business growth
Sector News
Known for providing learners with cutting-edge technical content and t
Dedicated Apprentice continues learning through the pandemic, while caring for three teenagers and disabled husband
Sector News
Lynn Sheils, from Sunderland, signed up to start her Operations Depart
UCEN Manchester students recognised by Royal Television Society
Sector News
Three students from The Manchester Film School (@UCENmcr) were success
Outdoor forest classrooms - a new trend for inner city schools
Sector News
Boom in demand for bespoke outdoor school buildings @RoundPegOutdoorBu
Open University students receive top scholarship awards from prestigious Gray’s Inn
Sector News
Three @OpenUniversity Law students have been awarded scholarships from
Chubb Donates Laptops to Support Pupils With Remote Learning
Sector News
@Chubb is helping local pupils continue their education remotely throu
Catch up learning: give schools the freedom to choose their own solution
Sector News
#CatchupChallenge - It’s been a chaotic and disjointed year for teac
Employers show greater confidence than candidates as job market recovery continues
Sector News
According to independent job board, CV-Library, the latest job market
Westminster Kingsway College students scoop Camden Youth Awards
Sector News
Four students from Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) have been
Bramble live online tuition platform marks million hours milestone with major innovations
Sector News
@Bramble_io, the live online tuition platform, has marked a major mile
Accessibility statements missing from a third of the UK’s top 50 apprenticeship providers
Sector News
Less than half of #apprenticeship providers found to be #DisabilityCon
Derby College Group helps Berkeley Inns prepare staff for hospitality sector re-opening
Sector News
Berkeley Inns, the rapidly expanding pub restaurant group, is working

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Dedicated Apprentice continues learning through the pandemic, while caring for three teenagers and disabled husband 18 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team - updated event, The Apprenticeship Learning Journey and 2021 Sector Requirements 1 hour 35 minutes ago
AELP Webinar Team
AELP Webinar Team added a new event 1 hour

The Apprenticeship Learning Journey and 2021 Sector...

Overview This Webinar will take you through each stage of the Apprentice Learning Journey and components. We will explore sector and apprenticeship...

  • Wednesday, 26 May 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5653)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page