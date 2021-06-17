New analysis shows big boost in numbers of women enrolling on AI and data science courses

The data shows that nearly half (46 per cent) of the total UK students are women, compared with 27 per cent on computing postgraduate taught masters courses previously 23 per cent are black students (12 per cent) and 20 per cent are disabled (16 per cent). This is much higher than the tech workforce as a whole. Compared to data by TechNation highlighted in the government’s AI Sector Deal , women represent 49 per cent of the workforce but hold less than 19 per cent of all available technology jobs.

28 universities across England are offering the courses, which aim to respond to a skills shortage and a lack of diversity in the tech sector. The shortage is estimated to cost businesses £2 billion a year.

In partnership with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the Office for Artificial Intelligence (OAI), £13.5 million funding was allocated to the programme, consisting of £3.5 million to assist with course costs and £10 million to deliver 1,000 scholarships worth £10,000 each, aimed at women, black students and disabled students, among other groups considered to be underrepresented in higher education.

The programme aims to enrol at least 2,500 students by autumn 2023. At the end of the first year, the programme is over halfway to achieving that target with 1,315 students enrolled on courses. Of the 170 scholarship students who were from the UK, nearly three quarters (74 per cent) were women, a quarter (25 per cent) were disabled and 40 per cent were black.

Alongside the scholarships, the postgraduate courses have been designed to be delivered flexibly to fit with students’ other work or caring responsibilities.

Students from different areas of the UK, including regions outside of London and major cities, have been accepted onto the courses. In a survey conducted in November 2020 asking students enrolled in the autumn cohort, 55 per cent of students stated their reasons for choosing their particular course included that it was in a convenient location. For a significant proportion (36 per cent) it was the same university at which they studied their first degree.

The courses are designed as conversion courses, so graduates of all ages who are looking to retrain, gain new skills or return to work after a career break can apply without needing a background in a STEM subject. Applications are welcomed from students with undergraduate degrees in subjects other than STEM, as well as for new graduates yet to enter the labour market.

Findings from an external evaluation show almost half (46 per cent) of the first year’s cohort had undergraduate degrees in either non-STEM or other far-STEM subjects (such as biology, geology, psychology, medicine). In the survey, 61 per cent reported that they had applied for the courses following employment with 37 per cent of the total stated their prior role was long-term and considered it to be a career-job.

Work placements are offered as part of the courses to improve graduate employability. Universities are actively seeking companies who are interested in recruiting students for paid placement opportunities, where students can use their training to gain experience and contribute to the sector. Companies are urged to get in touch with participating universities directly to enquire.

Applied AI and Data Science (MSc) mature student, Maria Hutchinson, who studies at Solent University in Southampton, said:

"I started my career as an apprentice engineer for BT in the early 90s. I remember it was challenging being a young woman in a male-dominated environment. I took a break to start a family and then I retrained. I jumped at the chance to do this [course]. I had no prior knowledge of Python programming but that’s ok because this is a conversion course. The course would ideally suit someone who enjoys a challenge and has an analytic approach to problem solving. I found it rewarding and satisfying. In such a short space of time I learnt to create a really complex programming solution with Python and have developed a chatbot to solve a real-world problem."

Artificial Intelligence and Data Science MSc student at Keele University, Ruvimbo Mauchaza said:

"One thing that did inspire me and still motivates me is following people in the tech industry on social media. For me it’s primarily women of colour… A lot of them didn’t come from a computer science background and they often share their journey and their experiences."

Commenting on the data, Regius Professor of Computer Science, Chair of the Ada Lovelace Institute and Co-Chair of the government’s AI Review published in 2017, Professor Dame Wendy Hall said:

"I am really proud of this programme, which has been developed from the AI Review. It provides evidence to show that the courses are delivering new and diverse tech talent into the sector, whether that be training non-STEM graduates with transferable skills or providing development opportunities to upskill individuals within related sectors. The courses and scholarships present inclusive and flexible opportunities to respond to a modern workforce with varied needs and commitments and a growing demand for jobs which will help to support the UK’s post-pandemic recovery."

The new figures were announced by Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden today during a panel discussion at tech industry event Founders Forum, discussing how the government and businesses can work together to boost people's digital skills and build a tech savvy nation.

Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

"Our £13.5 million investment in training courses and scholarships is paying off with these fantastic new figures showing positive results to combat the lack of diversity in the tech sector.

"Our new National AI Strategy will also put diversity at the heart of our plans to develop and maintain the best AI workforce in the world and will be vital in helping build a fairer, stronger and more diverse industry."

The OfS’s Director for Fair Access and Participation, Chris Millward said:

"This enrolment data shows early and promising indications of a change within the tech industry, which will help to meet skills shortages, whilst enabling the industry to look more like society as a whole.

"The courses provide exciting opportunities for students to fit their studies around other commitments through flexible learning and scholarship support. This is enabling graduates at different points of their careers to gain the advanced skills they and their employers will need for the future."