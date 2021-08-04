Academic/Research Teams and Qualified Graduates to be Celebrated at Knowledge Transfer Partnership Awards

The Very Latest UK Innovations to be Celebrated at Knowledge Transfer Partnership Awards
Partnerships looking to address climate change and social issues, or improve the UK economy with bleeding edge R&D and innovation, will be celebrated once again at the KTP Best of the Best Awards, held online on 23rd September 2021.
Among the finalists is St David’s Children’s Society with Cardiff University Business School who have together created a best practice model for the recruitment, preparation and support of adoptive parents. This has already led to the adoption of 23 children.
Also in contention is SureScreen Diagnostics and their potentially life-saving diagnostic device. Developed in partnership with the University of Nottingham it can rapidly and cost effectively detect real-time blood alcohol content in patients who are too drunk to take a breathalyser-type test.
The ceremony, themed around the spirit of collaboration, will showcase the most innovative, impactful, and inspiring projects over the past 12 months.
Speaking at the event is Innovate UK’s new CEO Indro Mukerjee and Dame Ottoline Leyser, who was appointed CEO of UKRI last year.
Ottoline said:
“Innovation is about connecting opportunities to add value with the means to realise them. This involves linking up the UK’s creative, innovative businesses with our exceptional research base. Bringing together the right people, ideas and infrastructures is the key to success, which is exactly what KTPs do. These awards are a wonderful celebration of what happens when the right connections are forged. I congratulate all the finalists and look forward to toasting their success.”
Dr Alicia Greated, CEO of KTN, the organisation which manages KTP for Innovate UK said:
“The pandemic has thrust science and innovation into the limelight for the past year and a half, and now every vaccination delivered serves as a reminder that humanity can overcome huge challenges when we work together.
“Knowledge Transfer Partnerships are all about working together to solve challenges through innovation. For 46 years these important, symbiotic collaborations between academia, graduates and business have been responsible for creating countless solutions which help make our lives and society better, whilst strengthening our world-class research base and boosting economic growth.
“At KTN we are committed to shaping innovation communities of the future which is exactly what makes these awards so inspiring. Not only are our KTP winners actively bringing research into commercial business environments, but they are also bringing new ways of thinking, diverse experience and varied skillsets together to make a meaningful difference in building a sustainable economy and society.”
