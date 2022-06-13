AA College Restaurant of the Year 2022 shortlist revealed

Three colleges have been shortlisted in the AA College Restaurant of the Year 2022, sponsored by People 1st International, following a day-long competition held at the Grosvenor House Hotel on 10 June.

The three shortlisted finalists are:

Senara Restaurant, Truro & Penwith College

The Brasserie, Milton Keynes College

The Classroom, Cardiff & Vale College

Returning after a two-year break during which college restaurants were forced to close due to the pandemic, the AA College Restaurant of the Year Award is open to colleges that have been accredited by People 1st International and achieved an AA College Rosette.

College teams attending the judging day took part in a series of activities, including delivering a presentation on inspiring future students to consider careers in hospitality, integrating how the college addresses current and future trends in the industry such as sustainability, environmental challenges and changing food styles.

Teams were interviewed by a judging panel that included:

Rob Flinter – General Manager at Park Plaza

Jon Reed – Brand Director at Paddy & Scotts

Duncan Swanson – Vice President – People at Yotel

Simon Numphud – Managing Director – AA Media

Participants were also asked to produce a video or slide show presentation showcasing students creating a three-course meal focused on sustainability.

As well as a behind-the-scenes tour of the Grosvenor House Hotel, they were also treated to an inspirational talk by guest speaker Tom Booton, Head Chef of The Grill at The Dorchester.

Andy Doyle, Partnerships Manager at People 1st International said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the AA again on this award. The competition is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the incredible work that accredited colleges do to produce the best students and cultivate their passion for the industry. Congratulations to the finalists and well done to all that took part.”

The winner of the AA College Restaurant of the Year award will be announced at the annual AA Hospitality Awards dinner on 26 September at Grosvenor House, London.

