Celebrating New Talent in the Land-based & Environment sector

Lantra and Landex are delighted to announce that nominations for England’s inaugural Land-based & Environment Learner Awards 2023 are now open.

This exciting new Awards programme sees the two organisations working in partnership to recognise the talent, successes, and achievements of individual learners in the land-based and environment industries. They are encouraging land-based employers, colleges, private training providers and universities to recognise and promote their top candidates working in the sector by nominating them for a prestigious award.

The awards are open to individuals who were on programme on full-time or part-time Land-based and Environment courses and Apprenticeships in England between September 2021 and September 2022.

In this inaugural year, categories include Agriculture; Arboriculture; Forestry and Woodland Management; Equine and Farriery; Floristry; Landscape and Horticulture; Land-based Engineering; Animal Care and Management (includes keeper and aquarist/dog groomer); Veterinary Nursing; Environmental Conservation, Game and Wildlife; Aquaculture and Fisheries; and Sports Turf and Greenkeeping.

As well as prizes for the above categories which apply across Private Training providers, Further Education (FE), Apprenticeships Awards (Level 2-3), Higher Education (HE) and Higher Apprenticeship Awards (Level 4-7), there are also prizes for Apprentice of the Year, Inspirational Mentor/Trainer, Overall Winner and Runner Up.

Online entries are being encouraged, as the quicker and more sustainable option. However, paper copies of the nomination form are available on request. The deadline for entries is 21 July 2023.

Nominations are sought from employers, colleges, private training providers or universities by using the Online Application Form

The winners will be announced at the first prestigious awards ceremony at Reaseheath College, one of the UK’s leading land-based colleges based in Cheshire, on the 22 November 2023.

Dr David Llewellyn CBE, Lantra’s Chair of Trustees commented:

“Whilst the headlines may concentrate on the important topic of a lack of qualified individuals and skills in the land-based and environment industries, we think the equally important abilities and achievements of those thousands of learners who are dedicated to helping grow our workforce of tomorrow, are both celebrated and rewarded.

“Lantra is committed to promoting the land-based and environment sector as a great place to work and forge a fulfilling and long-term career and we’re confident that employers, colleges and learners alike will be equally keen to shine a well-deserved spotlight on our future industry stars”.

Marcus Clinton, Chair of Landex commented:

“I’m delighted these inaugural awards are taking place. There is so much amazing talent across the network of land-based colleges and universities who are doing such a great job supporting the land-based and environment sectors and employers with their workforce of tomorrow. Being able to shine a light on and recognise the hard work and achievements of our students will make for a very special evening”.

