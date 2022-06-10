Newbury College Restaurant guests wined and dined

The Restaurant at Newbury College partnered with Vineyard Cellars, local specialists in small-production, top-quality wine, to host a sparkling and informative evening of fine wines and perfectly paired tasting plates in a beautiful outdoor space that made the most of the light night and warm weather.

UK Sommelier of the Year 2019, Romain Bourger, took over 40 guests through a selection of his carefully selected wines from Vineyard Cellars, paired with exquisite dishes, produced, prepared and served by Newbury College catering students.

The £35 six-course tasting menu that enhanced the unique characteristics of every sip included a Duck Liver Parfait with Port Jelly and Pickled Strawberries, paired with rich 2020 Cabernet Franc Dry Rosé; a Salmon and Grapefruit Beurre Blanc, paired with bright and fresh 2018 Sauvignon Blanc; and a Ratatouille, Mushroom Burek and a la Grecque Vegetables, paired with a zesty 2018 Wildflower Valdiguié.

Course Leader, Anthony Millon, said:

“Our students have worked incredibly hard this year, perfecting their cookery and service skills with lunch services and private functions. This special event was a wonderful opportunity to provide them with a new challenge and show our diners how talented and capable they are. We are especially grateful to Romain and Vineyard Cellars for their support.”

The Restaurant at Newbury College is open on Wednesday and Friday lunchtimes for members of the public to enjoy a three-course set menu for just £13.95, or private functions on request. There are still a few weeks left to book a table before the summer holidays. However, the doors will reopen again in the Autumn.

Professional Cookery and Catering programmes are ideal for school leavers who want to work in the hospitality industry. More information on these programmes can be found at newbury-college.ac.uk/catering. To book or find out about special events and lunch services, visit newbury-college.ac.uk/the-restaurant.

