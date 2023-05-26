HoW College Student qualifies for WorldSkills UK Competition 2023

On 9th June 2023, Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) Beauty Therapy Student Keira Dando, is set to participate in the WorldSkills UK Beauty Therapist Regional National Qualifier in Walsall.

The competition-based development programme is proven to up-skill and develop young people from all backgrounds and abilities. 97% of previous entrants say they improved their technical skills after taking part, 93% said they improved their personal and employability skills and 90% said they can apply the skills they developed to their education, work or other parts of their life. The competition focuses on the role and tasks of a beauty therapist. This includes carrying out a range of therapy services which reflect both current and traditional beauty therapy treatments including facial treatments, make-up, manicure, pedicure, lash and brow treatments, health and safety and customer service.

Speaking about the upcoming competition, Keira said:

“Over the years through play and practice, I am stepping further towards achieving my goals, by studying here at HoW College.



Since finding out about this opportunity it has ignited my motivation for my future career.

When my peers asked me to take part in this opportunity, I felt a rush of pride and honour that I had been selected within my college to take part.



Qualifying for this competition is an experience I will never forget.”

Those who excel in the Regional Qualifiers will then be invited to the National Qualifiers. If successful, they will be invited to take part in the National Finals, in November 2023, with the winners crowned the UK’s best in their chosen skill. They will also have the chance to be selected to compete against their international peers at WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

For more information on Beauty Therapy at HoW College please visit here.

