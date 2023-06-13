Northern Regional College Creative Media Students Qualify for National Championships

Four Northern Regional College creative media students have qualified for the national finals of the prestigious Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) championship.

ACP is a global competition to test skills on Adobe Creative Cloud applications that are used regularly within the creative industry. Thousands of students from across the UK and Ireland competed in the preliminary stages of the competition. The top twenty in each category qualified for the national finals on June 16 and a chance to compete in the ACP World Championship international finals in Florida later this year.

First year students Jason Scott and Jasmine and Radcliffe, who are both doing a BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Animation and Visual Effects, qualified for the Visual Design Using Adobe Photoshop final.

Holly Strutt and Jemima Fok, who have just completed the two-year BTEC Level 3 course in Digital Games Development at the College’s Newtownabbey campus, have qualified in the Graphic Design & Illustration Using Illustrator category.

Congratulating all four students on reaching the UK and Ireland finals, Creative Media lecturer Jonathan Shields said they had worked hard to master the ‘tools of their trade’ and had achieved exceptional results, scoring between 94% and 97% in their Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator exams.

“Adobe products are synonymous with profession creativity across a range of sectors, such as Design and Illustration, Web & App Development, TV & Film, Games Development, Animation and Photography.

“As an approved testing centre for Adobe, Northern Regional College has been offering Adobe Certified Professional (ACP) training to all full-time Level 3 Creative Media students since September 2021.

“Creative media is a dynamic and fast-growing sector and while there are plenty of opportunities for people with the right skills set, it is a very competitive and having ACP Certification gives our students an advantage over their peers.”

In recent years, the creative industries in Northern Ireland have achieved global recognition. Much of the epic series Game of Thrones® was filmed in Northern Ireland and, as result of its success, companies like Universal Pictures, BBC and Disney followed HBO’s lead and filmed here.

At Northern Regional College we offer a range of creative media courses including Digital Games & Development, TV& Film, Interactive Media, Animation and Visual Effects and Digital Design and Marketing. To find out more and to apply visit here.

