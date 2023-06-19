Students given career boost by meeting employers at CaMVA jobs fairs

Students got to meet potential employers at the CaMVA jobs fairs across Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campuses – with some gaining job interviews.

Events were held at the Grŵp’s sites in Llangefni, Dolgellau, Pwllheli and Rhos-on Sea,

giving students a chance to find out what skills and attributes employers are looking for and what opportunities are available.

Employers attending the event came from a wide range of industries – including engineering, care, tourism, hospitality, catering, local government, education and more.

There was also a dedicated construction event at Coleg Menai’s Llangefni campus, in addition to a general jobs fair at the site the previous day.

The events were organised by CaMVA, the Grŵp’s employability and enterprise agency, which helps bridge the gap between learners and employers.

Julie Stokes-Jones, lead work placement officer with CaMVA, said the event was a success, with students discovering more about what employers are looking for, and some being offered interviews.

She said: “We’ve had a range of employers including care, engineering, hotels and hospitality and housing associations. Some of the employers were offering apprenticeships and some were offering seasonal work as well.

“Students came round and found it beneficial, and one had an interview with one of the care companies, Gofal Seibiant, the following day for extra work on the weekends.

“There were also applications to Zip World from the Dolgellau and Pwllheli events. Adra are offering apprenticeships so there were a lot of students going to see them as well.

“This fair gives young people the opportunity of meeting employers face to face so they can put a face to a name, so when they see a CV they’re more likely to look at it. It’s all about having that personal interaction with the employers.”

Students said they found the jobs fairs were a big help as they consider their career options for the future.

Jacob Ashall, a Level 3 Electrical Installation student, said: “I found it really useful and beneficial. People explained the jobs that are available and different avenues and routes you can go down, and I was able to scout out a few things with potential employers.”

Yuliia Batrak, who is on the Level 1 Hospitality and Catering course, said: “It was a really good opportunity to speak to people from hotels and find out what jobs are available.

“It was so useful for a lot of students to have the chance to speak to employers, and it’s right here in the college so you don’t have to travel to speak to them. I spoke to two hotels who I’m interested in applying for jobs with.”

The CaMVA jobs fair at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus

Employers also found the fairs useful as a chance to share with Grŵp Llandrillo Menai learners the work experience, apprenticeships and jobs they offer, and to help inspire them towards future careers.

Chris Waddell, internal recruiter at Akari care, said: “The people we’ve spoken with have been very keen and interested and asked a lot of questions.

“We’ve got a few contact details for people to send them more information and there’s one lady who we’re going to book in for an interview with one of our homes.

“We’ve got four care homes in North Wales, two in Rhyl and two in Llanrwst, so coming to things like this is a really good opportunity to speak to young people who are trying to decide what they want to do with their future but who are also maybe thinking about a career in care.

“You can help set them on a career path that will not just benefit them but help other people as well.”

Kasia Williamson, improvement and engagement manager for Read construction, said: “Read were pleased to support the jobs fairs, promoting careers in the construction industry and connecting with local students to offer work placements.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to talk with students about the wide range of opportunities within the industry and inspire the next generation of construction workers.”

CAMVA is supported by Welsh Government as part of the Young Person’s Guarantee.

