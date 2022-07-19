University Centre at Blackburn College rated as top in North West for student satisfaction  

Students and staff at the University Centre at Blackburn College are celebrating after it was given the highest overall student satisfaction rating in the North West in the National Student Survey (NSS).

Students at the University Centre at Blackburn College were surveyed by the National Student Survey (NSS) earlier this year and were asked to rate it on a range of subjects.

The survey found that 84 per cent of students were satisfied with the quality of their course, which exceeds the national average satisfaction of 77 per cent.

The University Centre at Blackburn College also met or exceeded the national satisfaction rate in more than 95 per cent of the NSS survey questions. While LLB (Hons) Law, Early Childhood Studies and Education Studies all gained 100 per cent satisfaction.

The National Student Survey (NSS) is a national survey which is completed by final-year students at all publicly funded Higher Education universities and colleges in the UK. The survey provides a platform for students to give their honest feedback about what it has been like to study on a course at a university or college.

Assistant Principal (Higher Education) Caroline Bracewell said: “It’s a true testament to the quality of teaching and the provision provided by the University Centre at Blackburn College to have achieved the highest overall student satisfaction rating in the North West.

“We take on board all feedback from our students and have implemented a number of improvements based on their suggestions, including investments in our University Centre building of study pods and social spaces. We have also welcomed more guest speakers and provided even more opportunities for students to meet and work with employers, which has helped students secure jobs straight after finishing their degree.”

Blackburn College Principal and Chief Executive Dr Fazal Dad said: “I am delighted that the results of the NSS survey reflect what we already know; that students at the University Centre at Blackburn College rate their student experience extremely highly.

“These results are a strong endorsement of all that our brilliant teaching and support staff do to enhance the experience of our students.”

Student applications to study at the University Centre at Blackburn College are still being accepted, to apply visit https://apply.blackburn.ac.uk.

