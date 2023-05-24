West London College Plastering Apprentice Comes First at SkillBuild Regional Final

Plastering apprentice, Joshua Lovell (23) came first at his SkillBuild regional heat which took place at Lewisham College earlier this month (11 May). If Joshua is in the top 8 from all of the regional heats nationally, he will compete at the National SkillBuild Final in the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes on 21-23 November 2023.

Joshua said: “I enjoy competing in SkillBuild as it helps to raise my game and focus on improving my professional standards.”

His tutor Leslie Lewis said: “It’s fantastic news that Joshua performed so well in the SkillBuild regional heat and we are really hoping he will go through to the National Final in November.”

No stranger to competitions, Joshua competed at World Skills in November 2022 at Edinburgh College.

Joshua was shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year in the West London Business Awards February 2023.

If you are interested in a course in plastering or drylining, apply here.

