Yvette Cooper Officially Opens New Construction Building at Castleford College

Castleford College celebrated a major milestone in its commitment to skills, education and regional growth, as Rt Hon Yvette Cooper, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs and MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, officially opened the College’s new state-of-the-art construction facility.

The opening of the Lagentium Building marks a significant investment in construction education, providing learners across Castleford and the wider district with industry-standard facilities designed to reflect real workplace standards and prepare students for careers in a rapidly evolving industry.

Speaking at the launch, Yvette Cooper officially unveiled the Lagentium Building in front of employers, local authorities, education partners, governors and colleagues of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, recognising the importance of high‑quality apprenticeships, training and skills provision for the future of the construction workforce in the region.

Principal and Chief Executive of the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group, Sam Wright, also delivered a moving opening speech, saying:

“The development of our brand-new construction facility has been an ambitious project, and I’m incredibly proud to mark the opening of the building alongside colleagues, governors and key stakeholders of the Group. It is also a great honour to welcome Castleford’s MP, Yvette Cooper, to officiate at this momentous occasion. From the outset, our vision for this facility has been about far more than bricks and mortar. We set out to create a space dedicated to high-quality teaching, apprenticeships and hands-on skills development – one that supports both academic learning and advanced vocational training. Most importantly, it is a space designed to serve our learners and staff for many years to come, helping our region play its part in bridging the construction skills gap and building a stronger, more sustainable future.”

Following the official opening, guests were also invited to tour the new facilities and see the learning spaces in action.

Named after the Roman fort Lagentium, historically located in Castleford, the building provides over 1,580 square metres of modern learning space and has been designed as a hub for teaching, apprenticeships and hands‑on skills development.

The new building supports construction learners across a wide range of disciplines, including Brickwork, Carpentry & Joinery, Design, Surveying and Planning, Electrical Installation, Plastering and Plumbing.

Learners are already reaping the benefits of the new facility, with Level 2 Carpentry & Joinery student Jake, saying:

“We’ve started working in the new building now and I’m really impressed with the facilities. Everything feels modern and well-equipped, and it’s exciting to learn in such a fresh, professional environment. We’re all looking forward to spending more time working here.”

The ground floor features an open, contemporary workshop space which enables learners to develop practical skills across all wood occupations, supporting hands‑on learning in a setting designed to reflect modern industry standards.

The first floor features three modern classrooms, including a professional digital suite, ensuring students have access to the digital technologies used in today’s construction sector. The learning environments have been built to a high specification to support a professional culture and mirror real workplace expectations.

A strong focus has also been placed on sustainability and green skills, with facilities supporting training in next‑generation construction practices, including retrofitting, helping learners prepare for the transition to a more sustainable built environment.

The project was delivered with funding support from the Department for Education, alongside the work of key project partners, including Moss Architecture Interiors Ltd, Meldrum, MDA Consulting and more.

This comes after the Heart of Yorkshire Education Group ranked first in Yorkshire & the Humber for 16-18 student achievement amongst General Further Education Colleges in the latest Department for Education National Achievement Rate Tables (NARTs) for 2024/2025.

In addition to the Group placing as the region’s highest-performing FE college for learners aged under 19, it also achieved fourth place regionally for its Apprenticeship achievement rates – showcasing its strength across further education and skills training.