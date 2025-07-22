Borders College named a UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™!

The 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ was recently launched by Great Place To Work® UK, with @BordersCollege placed 48th out of 100 large-sized organisations.

The 2025 UK’s Best Workplaces for Women list is made up of employers whose people have told Great Place To Work® UK they work for a place that is inclusive and equitable for all. The 350 companies on the list are committed to ensuring a reasonable balance of women and men across the organisation; removing barriers to women’s career advancement; and creating workplaces where all employees, regardless of gender, can flourish.

Debbie Kerr, Director of People Services at Borders College said:

“We are incredibly proud to be named one of the UK’s Best Workplaces for Women™ in 2025. This recognition is a testament to our continued commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive environment where everyone, regardless of gender, has the opportunity to thrive.

“At Borders College, we strive to ensure equity in every aspect of our culture, from career development to wellbeing support, and we remain dedicated to breaking down barriers and empowering women to reach their full potential.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK, said:

“This year’s UK’s Best Workplaces for Women list highlights organisations that are moving beyond good intentions and delivering real, measurable progress. These companies are dismantling outdated norms, prioritising women’s health, and building clear, supported pathways to leadership.

This recognition is driven by what matters most: the voices of women who work there. They’ve said, in their own words, that their workplace is one where they’re respected, empowered, and able to succeed.

Congratulations to Borders College for leading by example — and showing what a genuinely inclusive workplace can look like.”

