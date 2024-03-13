Impact of AI to be explored, as Student Voices in Higher Education Conference returns

Experts from AdvanceHE, QAA and Jisc will join university and student leaders at the Student Voices in Higher Education Conference on 16th-17th April at BMA House in London.

The conference, themed Amplifying Student Voice in Higher Education: The Power of Student Feedback and AI, offers attendees a mix of interactive sessions including keynote speakers, HEI and student-led presentations, and topical panel discussions.

Headline sessions include a keynote from Dr Charles Knight, Assistant Director, Knowledge & Innovation at AdvanceHE on Enhancing T&L for student and institutional success: how AI can create unprecedented drivers for change; Eve Alcock, Director of Public Affairs at QAA, speaking on Assurance and enhancement: effective student engagement, and why student voices matter; along with three expert panel discussions.

Professor Cassie Wilson, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Student Experience) at the University of Bath; Professor Harriet Dunbar-Morris, Pro Vice-Chancellor Academic at the University of Buckingham; and Brian Green, Deputy Associate Principal (Academic Quality and Student Experience) at the University of Strathclyde will join the University Leaders’ Panel on How can we ensure that student voices inform and impact institutional strategic priorities for enhancing teaching effectiveness and student experience?

A Student Representatives Panel, How can student voice lead to more powerful solutions that address learning excellence, teaching effectiveness and student experience? will feature Lulu Chen, Education Officer at Newcastle University Students’ Union; Georgia Stephenson, Student Voice Coordinator at University of York Students’ Union; and Simeon Anyalemechi, President at University of Salford Students Union.

Dr Knight will also be speaking alongside Sue Attewell, Co-leader of National Centre for AI in Tertiary Education at Jisc; and Matthew Abley, Institutional Research Analyst at the University of Westminster for an AI Panel on Unlocking the power of open-ended student feedback for better decision-making.

Other confirmed speakers at the conference include staff and student representatives from the University of Buckingham Students’ Union, Dundee University Students’ Association, University of Edinburgh, Imperial College London, Kingston University, Sheffield Hallam University, University of Worcester, as well as event sponsor Explorance, which supports 27 universities in the UK and over 400 globally.

John Atherton, VP Sales EMEA at Explorance, said:

“We are really excited to host the Student Voices in Higher Education Conference, now in its second year, which provides a unique space for academic, professional and administrative teams to share best practice, insights and lessons learned from student voice initiatives, and ensure we all take active responsibility to gather and truly listen to student voices.

“When incorporated into the design, implementation, and delivery of initiatives in higher education, student voices can lead to more powerful solutions that address learning excellence, teaching effectiveness, and student experience. This conference brings together contributors and delegates with responsibility for strategic planning, teaching and learning, student experience, satisfaction and voice, quality assurance and enhancement, as well as course and module evaluation, to discuss these issues.

“It also aims to address this key question: How can universities leverage AI to accurately capture students’ perspectives on surveys, module evaluations, and other feedback sources?”

For more information, and to register for the conference, please visit here.