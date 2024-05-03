Loading view.
February 21 @ 10:00 am - May 8 @ 4:00 pm
Level 4 Certificate in Education and Training
April 29 @ 10:00 am - July 26 @ 12:00 pm
How to practically implement the new 2024-25 Apprenticeship Funding Rules = April/July
£225
May 1 @ 12:00 pm - June 26 @ 2:00 pm
Electrical safety issue tops the agenda as campaigning trade body SELECT prepares to hit the road across Scotland for its 2024 Toolbox Talks tour
May 2 @ 2:00 pm - May 3 @ 9:00 pm
iSpring Days 2024: Seize the human-centric future of learning
May 14 @ 10:00 am - May 15 @ 4:30 pm
Strategies to ensure learning sticks
£90.00