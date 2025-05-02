2025 International e-Assessment Awards Finalists Announced

The e-Assessment Association has announced the shortlisted finalists for the 2025 International e-Assessment Awards. Celebrating its ninth year, this prestigious awards programme continues to recognise and honour the outstanding contributions that technology brings to all forms of learning and assessment.

Founded in 2008, the e-Assessment Association has been at the forefront of promoting better assessment of knowledge, skills and capabilities of people through the use of technology. These awards recognise excellence in innovation and best practices in educational and workplace assessment allowing individuals and teams, practitioners and suppliers to showcase how they have used technology to improve the assessment process. Holding a unique position, this awards programme encompasses all sectors of education: from schools, through further and higher education to workplace training and professional exams.

The finalists within the respective categories are:

Smartail Pvt Ltd with Deepgrade AI: Revolutionizing Handwritten and Descriptive Assessment Grading and Analytics Through AI

HiringBranch with Bell Reducing Candidate Drop-off, Attrition and Hiring Costs using the HiringBranch AI Skills Assessment

MTS with MTS’s AI-powered IELTS Mock Test platform with human-like avatar Speaking test ‘Examiners’

Sentira XR with Pioneering Fair, Scalable, and AI-Driven VR Assessments

Imperial College London with AI Innovation in Formative Assessment: Local LLMs for Enhanced Medical Education

New for 2025! Professional Certification Programme of the Year

Consortium Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO), Conestoga College and Vretta with Enhancing Teacher Excellence: Mathematics Proficiency Test’s Innovative Approach to Professional Certification in Ontario

British Compressed Air Society with NVQ Level 3 Diploma in Installation and Commissioning

Securities Industry Development Corporation with Certified Capital Market Professional (CCMP) Programme

Nova Scotia Career Development Association with CCDP – Certified Career Development Practitioner

Best International Implementation

British Council with Large Scale Multi-Modal Technology Enabled Assessment for University of London Worldwide

Tata Consultancy Services with Large scale international implementation in Tokyo Metropolitan group

Arden University in Partnership with Tomax with Scaling Secure Digital Exams Globally: Arden University’s Transformation

Best Formative Assessment Project

Swiss Innovators Club with Grade Results

Sentira XR with AI-Powered VR-Based Formative Assessment for Medical and Healthcare Training

AQA with Stride Maths – transforming on-screen maths learning by unlocking results

Best Summative Assessment Project

Oxford University Press with Oxford Test of English Advanced

The Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) and PSI Services with Embedding ED&I into music theory assessments

Arden University in Partnership with Tomax with Scaling Secure Digital Exams Globally: Arden University’s Transformation

Excelsoft Technologies and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board with Modernizing Summative Assessments: SEAB’s Scalable and Inclusive Transformation

Best Workplace or Talent Assessment Project

iTalentUp with Revolutionizing Talent Pre-Screening in IT Recruitment

sAInaptic Limited in collaboration with Robin AI with Scaling talent acquisition at Robin AI using AI-assisted screening of legal assessments

Cloverleaf with Automated Coaching Tech That Turns Assessment Insights into Personalized Development

British Compressed Air Society with NVQ Level 3 Diploma in Installation and Commissioning

Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment

Duolingo English Test with A Novel Scalable System for High-Stakes Computerized Adaptive Testing

RM Assessment and NCFE with How NCFE used Adaptive Comparative Judgement to further enhance a commitment to assessment innovation and excellence

Sentira XR with Transforming Assessment Through AI-Driven VR Technology

Excelsoft Technologies and the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) with Revolutionizing Exam Delivery: A Hybrid Resilient Solution for Seamless & Inclusive Assessments

Best Transformational Project

Yüksəliş Public Union with “Yüksəliş” – Transforming Leadership Assessment through Innovative Practices

Open Assessment Technologies and Generalitat Valenciana with From Paper to Digital: The Community of Valencia Transforms Diagnostic Evaluation in Spain

Excelsoft Technologies Limited and Training Qualifications UK (TQUK) with Revolutionising Vocational Assessments: TQUK’s Learner-First Transformation

Recrytera with Pioneering the Fully Digital Assessment Era

Consortium Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO), Conestoga College and Vretta with Mathematics Proficiency Test: Secure

Best Research

Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO with Leveraging Distractor Analysis in Large-Scale e-Assessment to Develop Instructional Supports for Improving Student Mathematics Achievement

Yunus Emre Enstitüsü with Exploring LLM’s Potential in Automated Essay Scoring Amid Human Rater Conflicts

RM with Learner Experience: Now and Opinions about the Future – Key insights from a global study on digital assessment

University of Stirling/Queen Margaret University with Exploring the practice of remote proctored assessments and their imagined futures

Graham Hudson, Chair of the e-Assessment Association expressed his admiration for the innovative and transformative work showcased in the awards entries,

“This year’s e-Assessment Awards continue to highlight an outstanding array of projects that demonstrate a strong global commitment to innovation and excellence. With a remarkable 40% increase in submissions, it’s clear that groundbreaking work is happening across the world in every corner of our sector. The finalists highlight the powerful impact of technology across both education and workplace assessment, spanning foundational research, formative and summative practices, and international-scale initiatives. We’re especially proud to introduce two new categories this year, The AI in Assessment Innovation Award and the Professional Certification Programme of the Year Award and are delighted to partner with two esteemed organisations on collaborative awards: The ICoBC Award for Most Innovative Use of Digital Badges in Assessment and the CIEA Educational Assessment Outcomes Award.

“I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our volunteer judges. Their dedication is invaluable in recognising the innovation, best practice, and real-world impact our finalists represent. We can’t wait to celebrate these achievements with you at the Awards Dinner in London this June!”

The Awards would not be possible without the support of our Awards Headline Sponsor The British Council and Award sponsors.

Dylan Jones, Director Education, Corporate & Government Partnerships, English & Exams at British Council says,

“We are delighted to continue as the Headline Sponsor for the 2025 International e-Assessment Awards, reinforcing our purpose towards promoting education and raising global awareness of the benefits of e-assessment. These awards play a crucial role in recognising and celebrating outstanding achievements and sharing best practice across the global assessment community. As the industry continues to advance, we are proud to support these awards highlighting the positive role of technology in transforming learning and assessment worldwide.”

Award winners will be announced at the Awards Gala Dinner on 10th June 2025 in London which forms part of the 2025 International e-Assessment Conference.