Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

From education to employment
Hodders T Levels headline banner ad

Investors give tutoring app Studeo full marks with $1.2m investment

FE News Editor May 24, 2022
0 Comments
female sat at laptop
Canvas Grimsby In Article Block

Edtech startup seeks to tackle the school curriculum with short video learning format

Studeo, the tutoring app developed in line with students adapting to remote learning during the pandemic, has received a $1.2m investment from both sides of the Atlantic. The company secured the capital from investors including UK startup investor Jenson Funding Partners and US VC firm Sequoia.

Traditional tutoring presents an accessibility gap – both in terms of high cost barriers and physically locating private tuition. This makes extra studies out of reach for lower income households. 

Leveraging the familiarity pupils now have with remote learning, Studeo recreates the tutoring experience in an affordable, digital format that’s accessible at any time. Users can choose a tutor based on their credentials, which are given within the platform. 

And while some studies have noted a disconnect with home learners, with just 34% of UK students claiming they felt motivated to learn remotely, Studeo has factored this into its offering. To improve engagement among students, the platform has summarised subjects into short videos (up to five minutes long). Each lesson also comes with in-video exercises and questioning included.

The company currently focuses on maths but plans to use the investment to support expansion into sciences, with physics, biology, chemistry and computer science all in the pipeline. Studeo intends to go beyond its current UK and France markets as the product develops to meet the needs of its growing user base, and has set its sights on emerging markets.

Nicolas Levandowsky, Studeo founder and CEO, says:

“There’s a serious gap in the quality of education that is available to students. Tutoring costs between £50 and £150 per session, so a huge portion of the population simply can’t afford tutors in the traditional format. This is why we’ve created an affordable model with a digital design. Having the full support of Jenson, and now joining the Sequoia accelerator, we’re excited about the road ahead.”

Jeffrey Faustin, CIO and partner at Jenson Funding Partners, adds:

“We’ve seen an incredible amount of innovation take place in direct response to the pandemic, especially where education is concerned. We’re proud to get behind Nicolas, Antonin and the Studeo team as they set out to democratise tutoring and make a positive societal impact.”

Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in EdTech
Published in: EdTech
FE News Editor

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this