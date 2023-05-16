Academic Venue Solutions delighted to welcome ‘Fab Four’

Academic Venue Solutions (AVS), the UK’s only consortium dedicated to academic venues, has just announced the addition of four new members to its ever growing portfolio, bringing the total representation to nearly 50 venues.

We are proud to welcome Aberystwyth University, a fantastic addition to the Welsh venue offering. Aberystwyth is the perfect venue with the best of both worlds – both rural and personable with all the modern conveniences of a leading academic institution. Centrally located in Wales and well connected with the Midlands. Their accommodation is a short walk from their event spaces and all the amenities of the town and close to the stunning beach.

Next up is York Conferences at the University of York, offering over 200 venues ideal for conferences, events and meetings across the campus. This includes floating pods, lecture theatres and exhibition areas, alongside the historic Guildhall, which is their dedicated event space in the beautiful and historic city centre.

AVS are especially proud to welcome our first venue in Scotland, QMU Conference & Events offers a range of flexible space to hire in Edinburgh. Located in beautifully landscaped grounds with a diverse portfolio of spaces to suit all needs.

Last but by no means least is The Fire Service College, centrally located in the North Cotswolds and Midlands between Stratford-upon-Avon and Oxford. Offering 4-star campus accredited bedrooms and a range of distraction free meeting and training spaces.

Rachael Lee, Membership Director at Academic Venue Solutions said

“The whole team at AVS are delighted to welcome onboard these four fabulous venues. The variety and flexibility of the spaces they all offer, including a wealth of ‘green’ credentials, adds ever more diversity and opportunities for all our event bookers. The team work exceptionally hard to continue to grow and develop our offering; adding new venues in areas such as Scotland and Wales to our portfolio, which not only strengthens the whole portfolio but also grows the networking and relationship opportunities for all our member venues too”.

