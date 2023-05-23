Access Creative College Announces Plans For Festival Season 2023

Access Creative College has announced its roster of festival appearances for 2023, collaborating with the likes of Latitude, Love Saves The Day, Green Man, First Light and more to provide invaluable work experience and performance opportunities for their students.

With a track record of producing stars over the last 30 years across its 25 campuses since its inception in 1992, ACC has nurtured and developed some of the biggest names in British music, such as Ed Sheeran, Rita Ora, Jess Glynne, Nova Twins and FLO. And with a brand new East London campus opening in September – set to be a creative hub for gaming, esports, music, media and computing – ACC are providing even more of a platform to students to become the next stars of their field.

Since 2011, ACC has partnered with some of the UK’s biggest music festivals, including Latitude, Slam Dunk, Download Festival, Love Saves The Day and many more. These partnerships have provided students with unmatched work experience opportunities, which are crucial for their CV and portfolio.

This year is no different, with a return to Latitude for the 13th year running. ACC will once again take over The Inbetweeners Stage to showcase emerging talent. Previous ACC x Latitude performances have included Ed Sheeran, Let’s Eat Grandma and Bessie Turner, who have progressed to the festival’s larger stages over the years. As well as performance opportunities, ACC students will also be given opportunities to work as crew, from managing sound, artist liaison and much more.

ACC students will also be heading to Bristol festivals Love Saves The Day, Harbour Festival, Tokyo World and Forwards to get involved behind the scenes in artist liaison and crew roles.Charlie Grier, Marketing & Events Officer at ACC Bristol, has been heavily involved in festival initiatives in the city.

“Working with festivals in the local area is an excellent opportunity for students to gain valuable work experience. Not only do they get a chance to learn new skills and develop their professional networks, but they also get to be a part of the excitement and energy of these events. By collaborating with festivals, we can provide students with real-world experiences that are both fun and educational.”

Some new additions for this year include Beyond The Music, a brand new music conference in Manchester founded by Oli Wilson, son of Manchester legend and Factory Records / Haçienda founder Tony Wilson, who was behind iconic bands such as Joy Division and New Order. The conference aims to create a global forum for the music industry, bringing together tech, AV, gaming, brands and literature to build a creative alliance for the future.

ACC will also be making its debut at Green Man Festival in Wales, where the students will be given the opportunity to apply for performance space on the festival’s Solar Stage as well as behind the scenes roles such as artist liaison, stage management and event assistants.

Not only will ACC students be gaining that all important work experience, but ACC themselves will be heading down to some of the UK’s biggest festivals to get exclusive interviews and coverage, as well as chatting to some former students who have gained success. ACC alumni include members of Neck Deep and Nova Twins, who will both be playing the 20th anniversary of Download Festival this summer.

Access Creative College is passionate about nurturing talent and giving students the best possible start to their careers. ACC’s long standing partnership with UK music festivals is just one of the many ways they aim to provide their students with unique and exciting opportunities to develop their skills and knowledge. For more on their industry and careers initiative, please see here.

Published in