Ada, the National College for Digital Skills celebrates post-16 results

Ada, the National College for Digital Skills celebrated their fifth cohort of Sixth Form students who received their final BTEC and A Level results on Thursday, 18th August 2022.

Many of Ada’s sixth formers are staying with Ada and going on to study for aspirational Digital Degree Apprenticeships in Software Development or Technology Consulting winning these sought after roles with companies including Ada partners Salesforce, ClearScore and Deloitte.

All Ada Sixth Form students study a double or triple BTEC in Computing and next steps for those not going on to an Apprenticeship are, for many, to continue their digital studies at university. This year these include Computer Science at the University of Bristol, Computer Science at Lancaster University, Cyber Security at De Montfort University, Computer Science at Queen Mary University of London, Computer Games Design at Anglia Ruskin University, Advertising and Digital Marketing Communication at the University of Greenwich, Computer Science with Games Technology at City, University of London, Computer Games Programming at Kingston University London, Cyber Security at Staffordshire University London – Digital Institute.

A breakdown of Ada’s results this year:

40% of students are going to university.

17% of students are pursuing an Apprenticeship, with many still in the Apprenticeship application progress.

100% of our students studied BTEC Computing – either as a single qualification, double or triple BTEC.

73% of students achieved the highest grades in their double or triple BTECs – double or triple distinction.

27% of students achieved at least one Distinction Star (D*) grade in their BTEC.

70% of all our students achieved at least one Distinction (D) grade in their BTEC.

Diploma students also study an A Level in Mathematics, Graphics, Psychology or Business Studies and some students study an additional A Level in Further Mathematics or a half A Level L3 Certificate in Core Mathematics (worth half an A Level or the Extended Project Qualification). Some highlights here include: 25% A- A* grades in Mathematics 33% A- A* grades in Further Mathematics 21% A- A* grades in Core Mathematics 64% of students achieved A*-C in all A Levels



Tina Götschi, Principal at Ada, the National College for Digital Skills said:

I am so proud of all of our students for the hard work and resilience they have shown throughout their studies at Ada. It was wonderful to share the highs and lows of a results day with them and to support them with their next steps. I am as proud of the students who achieved A*/D* as E/P as they all had their individual struggles and challenges to overcome. I look forward to keeping in touch with them as they embark on their next steps be it in Technology or elsewhere as they are sure to have an impact and make a difference wherever they go. Well done Ada Cohort 5, class of 2022 #alwaysada

Student statements

Kuwsh Okai

Integrated Masters in Computer Science at Lancaster University

“I feel rather secure in my future, especially now I know my grades. I feel more secure than I could have before but now that I’ve gotten my grades I’ve obviously gone to my university for open days, I feel steady at least for the next three years of my life.”

Monica Zacharia

Software development Degree Apprenticeship with Deloitte

“No matter where you are in your level of tech and computer science, Ada starts from the beginning.”

Maariyah Ali

Digital and Technologies Solutions (Data Analyst) Level 6 Apprenticeship with PwC

“I studied Computer Science in secondary school and it was my Computer Science teacher who basically pushed me to come to Ada and I’m so glad she did.“

Aaron Ossei

Software Engineering Level 4 Apprenticeship with BBC

“All the skills I’ve learnt in Computer Science were learnt at Ada – I believe Ada gave me the skills and confidence I needed to get my apprenticeship, to get the good grades I needed.”

Arran McPherson

Digital and Technology Solutions Level 6 Apprenticeship with Clearscore

“So I’m thrilled to know that I have a place working at Clearscore as a Software Development Apprentice next year. I can’t wait. Thank you Ada!”

