Inside Cambria’s MADE programme: 5,000 students, 40 coaches and 350,000 support hours 

THOUSANDS of students are benefiting from MADE – a Coleg Cambria programme delivering up to 350,000 hours of coaching and support annually.

The service supports more than 5,000 learners in Deeside, Wrexham, Llysfasi and Northop through a network of more than 40 Progress Coaches, with participants receiving up to 70 hours of guidance each year.

Meanwhile, 900 university applications are submitted through UCAS with help from the team.

Alex Jelfs, Progress Coach Coordinator at the college, said the support offered through MADE – which stands for Maximising Achievement and Developing Everyone – plays a vital role in helping students succeed both during and beyond their studies.

“MADE is much more than a timetabled session, it provides a structure that supports learners throughout their time at college,” said Alex.

“With thousands of students across our sites, it creates a supportive environment where they can build confidence, develop life skills and consider their future pathways.”

Vicky Ashley, Progress Coach Coordinator, said strong engagement with sessions highlights how valuable the support is.

“They recognise the importance of having dedicated time to focus on personal development and wellbeing alongside their studies,” she said.

“Our Progress Coaches work closely with teaching teams and support services to ensure everyone receives the right guidance, whether that’s planning next steps or overcoming challenges during their time at college.”

MADE runs alongside learners’ main studies, from A Levels and BTEC qualifications to vocational courses. Every full-time student is assigned a dedicated Progress Coach and receives an Individual Learning Plan each term to review progress and set goals.

Attendance at MADE sessions stands at 86.7%, closely aligned with overall course figures and reflecting strong engagement across the college.

Sessions explore topics that support both personal and academic development, including safeguarding, online safety, employability and preparation for higher education, alongside wellbeing themes such as resilience, positive self-talk, and physical and mental health.

Cohorts also develop digital awareness, including discussions around emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, while learning about important social issues affecting young people such as substance misuse and County Lines.

Guest speakers and partner organisations contribute throughout the year, with organisations such as Big Ideas Wales and St John Ambulance joining charities and third-sector groups to share experiences and insights.

Lizzie Stevens, Director of Inclusion and Progress at Coleg Cambria, said the initiative demonstrates the college’s commitment to supporting “the whole student”.

“A strong pastoral programme is essential in developing a learners skills and knowledge so that they are confident in participating in the world of work,” she added.

“Having this delivered by a progress coach who is also their main point of support works really well.”