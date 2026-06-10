Degree Shows 2026: How this partially sighted Sunderland artist is painting the world through their perspective

A University of Sunderland artist who embraces their partial sightedness to create paintings is exhibiting their work with other students for the Degree Shows 2026.

Every year, final year Arts and Design students showcase their final projects in a range of exhibitions across the University’s Campuses.

One of those students, Megan Hart, who studies Fine Art at the University, has created a series of impressionist paintings inspired by some of their favourite video games while living with Nystagmus – a condition that causes rapid, repetitive and uncontrollable eye movements.

Megan said:

“Being a partially sighted artist can be quite difficult at times but it’s also a strength for me as an artist. The paintings that you see is essentially what I see through my own eyes.

“It’s a fun part of my work to me – taking my own struggle and frustration and creating something meaningful. It’s a different way of painting, it’s personal and challenges me to create and evolve my work.”

Inspired by artists like Claude Monet, Megan has created a series of impressionist paintings that takes dark subject matters explored in video games and twists them into colourful scenes full of texture.

One of their paintings Confetti Bomb takes inspiration from the video game Fallout 4 – transforming the devastating impact of nuclear bombs into something bright and evocative.

Megan said:

“It’s a serious theme but I wanted to bring a moment that impacted me from a video game and translate it in a way that is meaningful to me. People deal with awful things differently, so for me, this is my way of coping and reinterpreting these themes.”

During their time at the University, Megan, who is a care leaver, accessed support from the We Care Team to help them with their studies. Care experienced students like Megan can access a range of financial and pastoral support to help them flourish during a time when they may face barriers that other students do not face.

Megan said:

“Personally I really benefitted from the We Care team. The support is always there and will help you through every moment of university. They are a fantastic team and if you need support they will give it to you without question.”

Wendy Price OBE, Head of Widening Access and Participation at the University, said:

“We have a deep-rooted commitment to supporting care experienced students to thrive at each stage of their student journey. Working with colleagues across the University, we provide tailored support based on each student’s individual needs. We are incredibly proud of Megan’s achievements and can’t wait to see their paintings as part of this years’ degree show.”

Megan has also received the Rotary Club of Sunderland President’s Prize 2026 in recognition of their achievements during their time at the University.

The Degree Shows 2026 are open to the public 6th June 10-4pm and 8-12th June 10-5pm at both the University’s Priestman Building as well as at the National Glass Centre.

Sarah Riach, Associate Head of School of Art, Design and Performance at the University, said:

“Megan’s work is a wonderful example of how artists can draw on their own experiences to create something both personal and universally engaging.

“Megan’s work captures the spirit of our Degree Shows and showcases the hard work, dedication and creativity of our Art and Design students. We look forward to sharing the work of these emerging creative voices with our visitors.”

Check out what some of the University’s other students are exhibiting at the Degree Shows 2026.

Fashion Design and Promotion

With sustainability in mind, Alina Yusupova has created her own biodegradable materials to create fashion that minimises its impact on the environment throughout its lifecycle.

Created through trial and error, Alina has embraced the organic nature of her materials and woven natural aesthetics into her garments inspired by fungus and cells.

Alina said:

“Pollution levels across the global are so high and I strongly believe that as a designer I can make an impact. Materials used in fashion can have a harmful impact on our environment and biodegradable fashion can help change that and prevent further damage to the earth.

“The materials I’ve developed will be able to degrade into soil easily and they are waterproof, durable and sewable.”

Graphic Design

Combining his passions for sports and graphic design, Dan Webster is showcasing some of the campaigns he has designed including a match day brochure created with Sunderland AFC in partnership with the University of Sunderland as part of their Made in Sunderland campaign.

Using many of the industries and cultural cornerstones of the city including shipbuilding and Roker Lighthouse, Dan created a design to evoke a sense of pride for Sunderland fans and display the power of sport in community building.

Dan said:

“I really wanted to highlight the key elements of Sunderland and what makes it such an iconic city that people want to visit. I’m a massive sports fan and community is such an essential part of that which was something I wanted to highlight with this campaign.”

Animation and Games Art

Inspired by the north-east coastline, Emma Sharpe has created concept art that tells a story of overconsumption and the need to protect wildlife. Set in a world overrun by landfill sites and waste, the story follows a protagonist who through their own ingenuity, protects and incubates a seagull egg with the help from a robot companion.

Emma said:

“The focus of this story is around seagulls which are one of the animals who are more likely to ingest plastics that end up in landfills. I love animals, and it’s so important to protect them and their habitats.

“It’s so important that people know about the impact that their over consumption can have on the world around up.”

Illustration and Design

Set in the not so far future, Cyprin Zayn tells the story of a dystopian world ruled by humanity’s reliance on Artificial Intelligence. Inspired by stories like 1984 and by modern cathedrals from around the world, Cyprin has created a grayscale comic telling the story of Oliver Webster who is complicit in a world ruled by AI.

Cyprin said:

“This is the first volume, so I wanted to set out what the world is like and how the main character fits into this world.

“I wanted to explore how AI is used in the world around us and how it’s being utilised in their daily lives. I found it fascinating and I wanted to explore the darker side of it.”

Photography, Video and Digital Imaging

Utilising the University’s studio space, Emily Saunders has created a series of portraits that explore Maslow’s hierarchy of needs through the experiences of young people today.

With bold backgrounds and editorial influences, Emily has interpreted the themes of safety, self-actualisation, physiological needs, love and belonging and self-esteem to prompt audiences to reflect on their own lives and their needs.

Emily said:

“The project was inspired by the Fill Your Own Cup social media trend to show how people are fulfilling their own lives. I wanted to explore how we often project our own lives as being perfect in the context of things like housing that are fundamental needs are becoming more unobtainable.”