Aiming High programme nurturing our next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers

Offers from prestigious universities are flooding in for high achieving students at New City College’s Havering Sixth Form.

Russell Group unis such as UCL, York, Birmingham and Warwick, have been keen to sign up the hard-working students – most of whom have been part of the college’s highly-regarded Aiming High or Medics programmes.

In the specialist Medics Group, five students have received offers for Medical School with others securing places for Dentistry, Veterinary Science, Nursing and Physiotherapy.

The Aiming High programme is a bespoke initiative at Havering Sixth Form, in Hornchurch, that unlocks the potential of top students through a combination of dedicated mentors, specialised workshops, and a range of academic enrichment activities.

Students receive tailored support, guidance and resources to help them achieve their academic aspirations. They are encouraged to do the EPQ (Extended Project Qualification), join the college Debate Society and the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

They also have guest speakers from Cambridge University, they get to go on educational trips and are in dedicated tutor groups with other students who have similar academic interests.

Students who have received offers include:

Nathaniel Kerry – Geology at Keele; Renee Reyes – History at University College London; Alex Tompkins – Astrophysics at University of Warwick; Aaron Kumi – Economics at the University of Sheffield; Tesi Olasehinde – Accounting and Finance at the University of Birmingham; Levi Coleman – English and Creative Writing at University of Birmingham; William Jones – Computer Science at the University of Southampton; Melita Zutautaite – Mathematics and Statistics at the University of Warwick; Thomas Middleton – Music and Sound Recording at the University of Surrey; Jiten Sanganiju – Accounting and Finance at City University and Millie Thomas – English and History at York or the University of East Anglia.

Pictured is William Jones with Debate Society Captain Noor Ebrahim. Will was presented with the Bertrand Russell Public Intellectual Prize at the final Debate Society meeting before A Level exams begin. This prize is given to the EPQ student who has delivered the best public presentation to a group of their peers.

Student Gazi Abrer Zakir, who is studying A Levels in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Economics has offers to study Mechanical Engineering from UCL, Southampton, Queen Mary and Hull. He said: “The support I have received within the Aiming High programme has been invaluable with webinars, one-to-one tutoring and amazing enrichment experiences. The advice from staff definitely helped me to get my offer from UCL.”

Noor Ebrahim, Captain of the college’s Debating Society, is part of the Medics programme. She said: “The opportunities I have had here have helped me to develop as a more confident and assured person. Through the Debate club I have learnt so much about myself and others and have gained skills that will help throughout my whole life.”

Reflecting on the success of the programme, Aiming High tutor Toby Marshall said: “The Aiming High programme provides students with the support and opportunities they need to excel and it is inspiring to see so many students realise their dreams with offers to study at top-tier universities.

“The programme is designed to equip students with the skills and confidence to pursue their academic ambitions as well as empowering them to believe in their potential. Many of these students are the next generation of leaders, innovators and changemakers.”