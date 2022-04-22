Arrol Gibb Innovation Campus aims to transform large-scale manufacturing

A global centre of excellence aiming to transform large-scale manufacturing through innovation and skills development has been launched in the south-east of Scotland.

Based at Babcock International’s Rosyth facility, the Arrol Gibb Innovation Campus (AGIC) will serve a range of small to medium-sized enterprises in the marine, nuclear and energy-transition sectors, offering access to the latest industrial techniques and technology, industrial and office space, innovation advice and skills development.

AGIC is a collaboration between Babcock International, the University of Edinburgh, the University of Strathclyde, Fife College, Fife Council and Scottish Enterprise and Skills Development Scotland.

The partners are developing leading expertise in five core capabilities on one site: large-scale advanced manufacturing, composites, robotics, nuclear manufacturing and digital shipbuilding. These five are supported by cross-campus skills development and an Innovation Incubator for start-up businesses and existing businesses looking to engage in innovative product and process improvements.

A key element of AGIC’s offering is skills development, for clients, as a standalone service for businesses, and for apprentices and students in schools, colleges and universities. AGIC will offer access to real-life datasets and state-of-the-art equipment, including the latest digital and data tools, plus world-leading academic research and the latest shop-floor developments.

The campus’s first facility to open for business is FASTBLADE, the world’s first test facility that uses regenerative hydraulic technology to offer high-quality, low-cost fatigue testing of lightweight composite structures for research and product development. FASTBLADE welcomes its first customers, testing composite blades for tidal energy turbines, later this month and will be opened officially next month.

Ivan McKee MSP, Scottish Government Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, said: “I welcome the launch of the Arrol Gibb Innovation Campus, which will support employment and skills, benefit the economy, drive innovation and reinforce Scotland’s position as a global leader in large-scale advanced manufacturing.

“Its unique combination of capabilities support Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation.”

Sean Donaldson, Managing Director for Babcock’s Rosyth Facility, said: “By collaboratively working together with our partners, the campus will create something unique in Scotland that will drive and energise advanced manufacturing.

“With an open cooperative approach, the campus will enable users to conceive, test, implement and learn – creating knowledge, IP and digital skills for economic growth. Supporting flexible large-scale advanced manufacturing for energy, shipbuilding and infrastructure sectors, the campus will provide a rewarding future for generations to come.”