Audencia establishes a new strategic alliance with CUNEF Universidad for its Bachelor in Management

Audencia and CUNEF Universidad have just signed a unique new partnership. From the start of the 2023 academic year, the two institutions will offer an unprecedented double degree for third year students of Audencia Bachelor in Management: 18 of them will be able to complete a full year in Madrid and validate a Master’s degree. At the same time, 18 Spanish students will join Audencia’s third year Bachelor’s degree and validate their French diploma.

CUNEF is a private university recognized by Law 6/2019 of March 27, issued by the Community of Madrid. CUNEF has been operating as a higher education institution dedicated to academic achievement for more than 50 years (since 1973). Although it has already welcomed around 20 exchange students from the Audencia Grande Ecole Program over the past 10 years, the new partnership has expanded relations between the two institutions, continuing Audencia’s sustainable approach to internationalization (reputable partner, proximity, rail links, etc.).

Indeed, in the continuity of the development of its double degrees, Audencia Bachelor in Management will now offer its final year students the opportunity to discover the Spanish capital for an additional year, and obtain a Master’s degree from the partnering school in one year.

A unique opportunity for Audencia students

18 students in their final year of Audencia Bachelor in Management will have the opportunity, from the start of the 2024 academic year, to experience the brand new campus of CUNEF Universidad, in Madrid. They will be able to join one of the following three CUNEF Masters programs:

Master in Data Science (course in Spanish)

Master in International Business and Global Management (course in English)

Master in Financial Markets and Institutions (course in English)

So, in four years, the students will gain an Audencia degree and an MSc issued by the CUNEF Universidad. Candidates will have to complete an application and will initially be pre-selected by Audencia. If they are eligible, they will be confirmed by the CUNEF Universidad during an interview.

Reciprocity for Spanish students

This double degree also involves 18 Spanish students who will be able to join Audencia’s Bachelor in Management directly in their third year, from the start of the 2023 academic year. They will have the option to take their courses in French or English. After a year of study, they will receive Bachelor’s degree from Audencia.

Spanish candidates will first apply with CUNEF Universidad. Eligible students will then have an interview with Audencia to confirm their application.

