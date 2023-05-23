Audencia in the top 50 schools in the Financial Times Executive Education Ranking 2023

Audencia is ranked 42nd in the combined Financial Times’ Executive Education open and custom 2023 ranking. It is also the 8th best French school.

Open programmes ranking

After having jumped 25 places in the open enrolment ranking last year, Audencia continues to rise, gaining another 4 places in 2023 in this category. It is now ranked 37th in the world, and 7th in France, in an even more competitive field, now that ten more schools have been included in the ranking this year (75 vs 65 in 2022).

Audencia owes these results in particular to its performance in the international criteria. Worldwide it is ranked 11th in terms of its international location, 19th for the diversity of its faculty and 22nd for its international participants.

Custom programmes ranking

Audencia is ranked 69th worldwide for custom programmes, which are created to meet the specific needs of companies. It is the 13th best school in France. Currently undergoing strong development, the school is ranked 2nd in France in terms of growth in turnover and renewal of contracts with companies (repeated business), thanks to its relationship of trust and the quality of the support it provides to clients.

These new rankings illustrate the dynamism of Audencia, which has been featured several times in the top 50 of the latest Financial Times rankings: Audencia is ranked 47th in the Masters in Management ranking and 38th in the European schools ranking.

